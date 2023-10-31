Konversational opens new offices across Europe in major expansion

The former Start-up of the Week expects to generate revenue growth of more than €5m following demand for its customer experience management tech.

Konversational, an Irish tech consultancy firm, is opening offices across three countries in Europe as it continues to expand its customer experience management services.

The new offices across France, Germany and Switzerland will see the creation of 32 new roles at Konversational, increasing its headcount to more than 100 employees over the next 18 months. These new jobs will primarily include roles in programming and tech consulting.

The Dublin-based company is hoping the expansion, which includes two offices in Paris and Nantes, one in Frankfurt and one in Zug, Switzerland, will generate revenue growth of more than €5m and capitalise on the growing demand for its tech.

“We are moving into a new growth phase for the company and are looking to build on the back of several significant client wins across the UK and Ireland,” said John Gilleran, managing director of Konversational.

“Now is the right time to expand our market offering and to capitalise on the significant demand for customer experience management technologies.”

‘Significant opportunities’

Founded in 2020, Konversational is an Elite partner of ServiceNow, a global cloud computing platform that helps companies manage their digital workflows.

Typically, the former Start-up of the Week targets brands and markets that have a “traditionally high percentage of spend on managing customer service” because of the opportunity for value creation by tapping into technology.

“We have a diverse set of enterprise customers spanning finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and technology sectors across the UK and Ireland,” Gilleran told SiliconRepublic.com last year. “Whilst we sell across many different verticals, we have a specific focus on the technology service providers marketplace.”

Only last month, Konversational scored a €3m tech deal with Ergo to integrate AI into its cloud-based IT services platform to give new services to clients, such as 24/7 virtual IT assistance. The deal is expected to give Ergo a flow of data to make real-time decisions for clients faster.

“There are significant opportunities across the French market and so too Germany; markets where there is a strong level of investment in digital technologies,” added Johann Terrier, Konversational vice-president for continental Europe.

“We are confident that Konversational will bring a new dimension, with a best-in-class offering and we are excited to play a leading role in driving growth and to making a significant mark.”

