Eight start-ups will vie to be crowned Irish Tech Innovator 2023 by KPMG

The KPMG Global Tech Innovator Competition is in its third year and it provides an opportunity for sci-tech founders to showcase their ideas.

The teams behind eight tech start-ups will go on to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges in the Ireland final of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Competition 2023.

The shortlisted companies are from Dublin, Belfast, Galway and Kildare. They operate across a variety of areas in the tech space, from blockchain to medtech. Nory.ai, Cilter, Inclusio, SocialVoice and Biologit are all Dublin-based, while Binarii Labs is headquartered in Kildare and Nua Surgical is based in Galway. Ubloquity is from Belfast.

On the day of the final, they will pitch to a panel that includes VC and angel investor Brian Caulfield, LinkedIn’s Irish lead Sharon McCooey, Elkstone’s Niall McEvoy, Sweepr CEO Alan Coleman and KPMG Ireland’s head of tech and media, Anna Scally.

The Ireland final will be broadcast on social media and on the KPMG website throughout July and August, with the overall Irish winner announced in early September. The Global Tech Innovator Ireland winner will go on to compete against other tech innovators from 23 countries in the global final in November.

For more information about how to watch the Irish final of the Global Tech Innovator Competition, see its website.

Here is a breakdown of the eight start-ups that have been selected to compete for the Irish title:

Nory.ai

Dublin-based Nory uses machine learning models to analyse business data in restaurants, recommending simple actions to help teams control costs consistently.

Inclusio

Inclusio is a data-led diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) platform that combines technology, psychology and AI to deliver evidence-based metrics on organisations’ culture. The platform provides leaders with a framework for reporting demands on ESG, gender pay gaps, annual reports and regulatory compliance. In January, the start-up said it planned to create 80 new jobs with a multi-million investment.

SocialVoice

Dublin-based SocialVoice enables brands to identify and conduct background checks on influencers being recruited for social video campaigns. It monitors brands’ influencers throughout campaigns to ensure compliance, and it discovers and tracks everything being said about brands across social video platforms.

Ubloquity

Using blockchain tech, Belfast’s Ubloquity provides a way for producers, manufacturers, hauliers, retailers, government agencies and regulators to navigate supply chains.

Cilter

Dublin-based Cilter develops embedded child-protection software for smartphones that detects and blocks harmful content. It is not an app, but the tech is embedded in operating systems, making it different from its competitors. All messages, even encrypted, are compared against AI-driven databases for harm and it blocks any that fail safety tests.

Binarii Labs

Binarii Labs create cybersecurity tools, such as their main product, BinariiDMS, a document management system that focuses on protecting each file individually. The tool aims to provide absolute transparency through an independent, automated, un-editable blockchain record to prove provenance and to provide a date and time stamp independent proof of a document having been secured and shared.

Nua Surgical

Galway based Nua Surgical has developed a patented surgical device to reduce maternal complications following caesarean delivery. Their goal is to make C-Sections a safer procedure and reduce preventable maternal deaths and post-operative complications.

Biologit

Dublin based Biologit specialises in active safety surveillance tech for life sciences. Its platform has been designed to monitor scientific literature for adverse events and new risks. Recently Biologit told SiliconRepublic.com that it planned to at least double its staff headcount this year.

