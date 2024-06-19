KPMG reveals finalists for Global Tech Innovator Ireland 2024

Now in it’s fourth year, the KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition has shortlisted eight growing start-ups to compete for the title later this year.

KPMG has selected eight tech start-ups that will face off in the Ireland final of this year’s Global Tech Innovator competition.

The competition – now in its fourth year – aims to showcase the best of Ireland’s emerging tech innovators across a range of sectors. This year’s finalists are from Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare and Limerick. They are working on a variety of tech innovations, including a digital consumer research platform, AI-driven supplier-sourcing software and an electric vehicle charger combined with a heat pump and air conditioning.

On the day of the final, these start-ups will pitch to a panel that includes Frontline co-founder Will Prendergast, Soapbox Labs founder Dr Patricia Scanlon, Stripe’s global head of enterprise services Eimear Hennessy, Cubic Telecom CEO Barry Napier and KPMG Ireland head of technology and media Anna Scally.

The winner will be announced in September and will go on to compete against tech innovators from 23 countries and jurisdictions in the global final in November. For more information about how to watch the Irish final of the Global Tech Innovator Competition, see the company website.

Last year, Dublin-based Nory won the Irish chapter of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator and went on to represent Ireland on the global stage of the competition.

Here are the eight start-ups that have been selected to compete for the Irish title this year:

Bounce Insights

Dublin-based Bounce Insights is developing an insights platform for brand leaders who want to solve business problems with data. The start-up aims to transform consumer research with the power of AI.

Evhacs

Kildare-based Evhacs is working to integrate EV charging systems with modern heat pump and air conditioning technology to accelerate the global transition to sustainable transportation, heating and responsible energy consumption.

Kwayga

Cork-based Kwayga develops AI-driven supplier-sourcing software tailored for European supermarkets and procurement teams in the food and drink sector. Kwayga claims its software reduces sourcing times, provides simple SaaS tools and connects buyers with the right suppliers in a matter of minutes.

Legitify

Dublin-based Legitify helps companies and individuals to notarise their documents online from wherever they are, to provide an efficient experience while lowering costs. They are focused on streamlining and simplifying cross-border transactions and are expanding their offering with an AI-powered digitalisation service for legal processes.

Nofrixion

Dublin-based NoFrixion is a cloud native financial institution transforming finance operations (FinOps). By providing programmable current accounts and payments alongside any existing bank, NoFrixion eliminates manual processes, turning FinOps from a cost centre into a competitive advantage.

Precision Sports Technology

Galway-based Precision Sports Technology is a deep-tech start-up developing a software platform for real-time feedback and analysis on exercise technique to reduce risk of injury, maximise performance and increase participation in physiotherapy.

Swoop

Swoop is a platform for SMEs to integrate their financial data and be quickly matched with eligible finance across loans, grants and equity investment. SMEs are also provided insights into their financial health and their likelihood of credit approval.

WrxFlo

Limerick-based WrxFlo is focused on fixing issues in global supply chains by identifying and addressing gaps in processes, data and system functionality. The company aims to maximise the value of existing data and optimise supply chains.

