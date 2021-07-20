KPMG is looking for Ireland’s next top tech innovator

The Irish winner of the KPMG start-up competition will progress to the final round to be held at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon.

KPMG is inviting applications for the Ireland chapter of its global tech innovator competition which seeks out promising entrepreneurs and start-ups in tech.

Entrants will be shortlisted and invited to pitch their innovations and growth strategy to a panel of judges consisting of entrepreneurs and investors.

It is open to all tech-focused entrepreneurs and start-up businesses that are registered and based in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The entrants must have operated on the island for no more than five years. They must also generate revenue between $1m and $10m or have raised at least $500,000 in equity.

Apart from innovative business ideas, the applicants must also have the ability to demonstrate the potential to scale up.

The winner of the Ireland chapter will progress to the final round to be held at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon this November.

Travel and accommodation will be covered by KPMG and the winner will have access to an exhibition stand at the event for one day. They will also be able to attend networking events and mentoring opportunities.

Anna Scally, who leads KPMG’s partnership with Web Summit, said: “Irish tech companies are amongst the best in the world. We are looking for the gamechangers in innovation with the ambition to take their business to the next level.”

She added: “Whether they are tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we’re inviting our unicorns of tomorrow to consider this extraordinary opportunity to take their businesses to the next level.”

Apart from Ireland, 17 regions are taking part in the competition. This includes South Africa, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Britain and the US.

The deadline for applications is 20 August.

KPMG Ireland, headquartered in Dublin, has been expanding its technology offering on the island. It made a recent investment in Belfast to establish a new centre of excellence focused on digital consultancy services in cybersecurity, applied intelligence and digital transformation.