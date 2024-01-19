Dublin start-up Lative secures $3m for its software platform

The company has developed a software platform that aims to boost the sales performance, efficiency and planning of businesses.

Lative, a Dublin-headquartered software start-up, has secured $3m in seed funding to invest in its platform and deepen its integration with tech partners.

The company’s latest funding round was led by Elkstone Partners, with support from Handshake Ventures from Silicon Valley and Enterprise Ireland. These three organisations were all new investors of Lative.

Lative also thanked its existing investors for their continued support, including Warren Weiss at WestWave Capital, Kasper Hulthin at Future Five and various angels and scouts. The company previously raised $1.5m in a pre-seed round at the beginning of 2022.

The Irish start-up has developed a software platform that aims to boost the sales performance, efficiency and planning of businesses. Lative said this cloud-based platform helps users understand their sales performance, cost efficiency and return on investment, along with real-time risk and opportunity assessments.

The start-up also claims this platform can simulate future capacity and investment plans with a much higher accuracy than current standards.

“As economic conditions have changed in recent years, for B2B sales teams sales productivity and efficiency has gone from an afterthought to a critical success factor,” Lative CEO and co-founder Werner Schmidt said.

“Lative connects top-down revenue plans to bottom-up performance and costs in real time so that you can focus on making the right decisions or course correct at the right times to achieve your revenue and profitability goals.”

The company plans to use the seed funding to boost its platform with more advanced workflows, AI and machine learning-powered algorithms, and new benchmarking tools. Lative also plans to deepen its integrations with strategic technology partners Salesforce and Snowflake.

“As we continue to grow our customer base of happy customers like EnterpriseDB, Oneflow and SalesHood, we will be working to increase market awareness of our solution and demonstrate the value it brings to growing B2B enterprises,” Schmidt said.

