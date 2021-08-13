Dublin fintech Layer selected for Mastercard’s global accelerator

The Irish B2B SaaS start-up joins ten other fintech companies from around the world in the Start Path programme.

Mastercard yesterday (12 August) announced the 11 fintech start-ups selected for its global Start Path accelerator programme, including Dublin’s Layer.

The start-up operates on a B2B SaaS basis, providing financial institutions with customisable digital platforms, with a focus on ease of use and implementation. Layer’s target market is wide including retail, business and Islamic banks of all sizes, as well as credit unions and insurers.

Layer was founded in 2011 by Roy Zakka, and currently has more than 70 employees serving clients in 25 countries who go on to work with 25 million consumers. The company opened a funding round in June looking to raise €5-10m to fund expansion across Europe.

Zakka, Layer’s CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Mastercard as part of their global startup engagement program to create better banking and finance outcomes for customers globally. As banks look to modernise, transform, and digitalise their systems in a sustainable and future-proof way, Layer will strive to accelerate these efforts worldwide.”

The worldwide programme will give Layer access to a range of support and mentorship services. Mastercard says that since it founded Start Path in 2014, the accelerator’s 260 alumni have raised a collective $5bn in capital.

Amy Neale, senior vice-president for fintech & enablers at Mastercard, added: “When fintech companies thrive, we all benefit. We’re excited for Layer to join the Mastercard Start Path program where they’ll receive access to our technology, customers and mentorship to accelerate their journey to grow and scale.”

Other start-ups admitted to the Start Path programme included: Finmond, which makes financial projection tools for small businesses; Flourish Savings, which aims to gamify the money saving process; GenEQTY, a digital platform that pitches itself as “an alternative to conventional banking”; and Karri, a payment app for schools and community organisations.

These were joined by Smart Tenancy, a Hong Kong-based rental management platform; Kwara, a digital platform for savings and credit cooperative organisations; and Osper, which provides prepaid debit cards and “simple mobile banking” aimed at children.

The other selected start-ups were Swap, a Brazilian banking-as-a-service outfit which aims to make it easier for fintech businesses to launch their own services; UpSwot, which builds an API to let banks plug their digital platforms into B2B SaaS products; and finally Wellthi, a maker of “social banking solutions” to help banks and governments make use of AI and data analyitics.

In June, Mastercard vice-president Mike Murnane spoke to Silicon Republic about working at the intersection of cybersecurity and finance.