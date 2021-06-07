LetsGetChecked valued at $1bn after $150m funding round

The health tech start-up has pushed into coronavirus testing and will now expand into additional virtual care services.

LetsGetChecked, the Irish home health testing kit start-up, is now valued at more than $1bn after its latest funding round.

The company has raised $150m in a Series D round led by Casdin Capital with pro golfer Rory McIlroy investing again.

The rest of the investment comes from CommonFund Capital, Illumina Ventures, Optum Ventures, Transformation Capital, HLM Venture Partners and Qiming Venture Partners USA.

LetsGetChecked, founded in 2015, builds and delivers at-home testing kits, including hormone tests, fertility tests, HPV tests and wellness tests for cholesterol or diabetes. Tests are carried out at home using the kits with samples sent to a lab for analysis and results.

It entered the market for Covid-19 tests last year after securing FDA authorisation.

According to the company, it served more than 1m customers over the last year and has delivered more than 2m tests. It reaches both consumers and enterprise clients with 300 large companies using its services including American Airlines, which used the Covid-19 kits for pre-flight tests.

The company is now diversifying into virtual care services for the post-pandemic world. This will include telehealth services that allow for virtual consultations with a “LetsGetChecked-affiliated provider” to discuss test results or a prescription.

It is doubling down on prescription services and is currently acquiring a pharmacy in Jupiter, Florida. The company has placed a great deal of focus on expanding in the US.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing unprecedented demand for at-home diagnostics and care as an alternative to traditional in-person medical visits,” chief executive Peter Foley said.

“At LetsGetChecked, we are moving beyond just providing services that empower consumers to take agency over their own health. We are expanding into new offerings like telehealth services and prescriptions to even further fulfil our mission to help people live longer, happier lives.”

Last year the company raised $71m and announced plans for 160 jobs in Dublin, where its recently opened lab services the European market. There is a total of 650 employees across the company’s Dublin and New York bases.