Two Irish start-ups win big at global medtech challenge

Ireland’s Lia Eyecare and Sports Impact Technologies were among the winners at this year’s Medical Device Development Centre (M2D2) competition hosted by the University of Massachusetts (UMass).

The annual $200,000 challenge, now in its 14th year, aims to identify and reward disruptive start-ups in the global medical technology and biotechnology sectors.

The Irish contenders were among the 15 from around the world that made it to the final round of this year’s competition.

Following pitches to a panel of judges at UMass Lowell, Sports Impact Technologies bagged third place, winning in-kind support from Mintz, a US-based law firm and Bene: Studio, a consultancy firm specialising in medtech.

The start-up, headquartered in NovaUCD, is developing a behind-the-ear wearable that detects head impacts in real time.

Using proprietary sensor technology, the wearable records and transmits data to coaches or safety officials for immediate decision-making in case of potential injuries, increasing safety and reducing recovery times.

Eóin Tuohy, the start-up’s CEO and founder had previously worked with the European Space Agency on a variety of projects.

“We are delighted with the validation from the judges and the wider UMass Lowell community as we set our sights on the US,” Tuohy said. “The M2D2 has been a great experience for us.”

While Lia Eyecare was announced as winner of the M2D2 $25,000 cash award for its product Nightleaf. The non-invasive product uses a neurological approach and advanced thermal modulation tech to stabilise the eye’s tear film layer to treat dry eye disease.

Lia Eyecare is a joint University College Dublin (UCD) and University of Galway ophthalmology spin-out. The company is headquartered in Cork and also has offices NovaUCD.

Research for Nightleaf was initially carried out at the BioInnovate programme at the University of Galway before being further developed at UCD with the support of Enterprise Ireland’s commercialisation funding.

“Being selected as a finalist, and now one of the winners, of this prestigious global challenge is a powerful validation of our work. It positions Lia Eyecare among the top emerging medtech start-ups globally,” said Breda O’Regan, the CEO and co-founder of Lia Eyecare.

Massachusetts-based CranioSense took home the overall award. The start-up is developing IPASS – a portable, non-invasive device for monitoring intracranial pressure.

