Lime works with Irish disability groups to ensure safe micromobility roll-out

Lime is hoping to launch its e-scooters and e-bikes in Ireland next year.

Lime has established a dedicated Irish disability advisory board to ensure the safe and responsible roll-out of its shared micromobility services in Ireland.

The start-up is planning to wheel its e-bikes and e-scooters out to Irish users next year. Ahead of this launch, it is working with groups such as the Irish Wheelchair Association and National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) on a safety strategy that respects the needs of different road users.

Lime said it is welcoming any further applications for groups to become involved with the advisory board, which will meet on a quarterly basis and is having its first meeting in July.

As well as disability groups, local cycling organisations are also getting involved.

“Safety and inclusivity are central to Lime’s services, wherever we operate, so we’re really proud to be setting up our Irish disability advisory board ahead of the launch of our services here next year,” said Hal Stevenson, senior public affairs manager for Lime in Ireland.

“Each organisation provides a different perspective, and their insights and opinions will help us to design and deliver services that can have a positive impact across all communities.”

Lime is one of several micromobility companies anxiously awaiting legislation that will regulate the use of e-scooters on Irish roads. Stevenson said the delays are “unfortunate and prevent safer and more sustainable use of e-scooters in Ireland”.

Other e-scooter providers, such as Dott and Tier, have established safety advisory boards as they plot launches in Ireland.

Earlier this year, Lime, Tier and Dott also joined researchers at University College London on a research project to create a sound for e-scooters. The project aims to set an industry standard for e-scooter safety that could help other road users and particularly people with sight loss.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, advocacy and engagement manager at NCBI, said the organisation is “happy to participate” in Lime’s disability advisory board.

“It is of paramount importance that the experiences of people living with sight loss and all people with access and mobility requirements are heard and considered as Lime prepares to create a presence in Ireland.”

