15 super start-ups from Limerick to watch

Limerick is a tech city and a beacon for the digital ambitions of the mid-west region.

Thanks to its catchment area that includes neighbouring Clare, Tipperary, Kerry and Cork as well as the nearby Shannon port and airport, the city of Limerick is an industrious place and a magnet for tech talent.

With a heritage in supporting global tech companies that extends back to Atari in the 1970s and Dell in the 1990s, the city is the location of choice for a range of global companies, including Analog Devices, Dell EMC, WP Engine and Northern Trust, to name but a few.

Limerick’s tech scene is also bolstered by the output of quality graduates from the University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology and Mary Immaculate College.

According to the most recent regional numbers from TechIreland, the Limerick area has 63 indigenous tech companies, out of which 12 have women founders.

In 2017, seven Limerick tech companies secured €72.7m between them. The region is particularly active in enterprise, green energy, internet of things (IoT) and medtech.

In the same year, Limerick also embarked on the largest capital expenditure project outside Dublin.

Headline Limerick tech companies in 2017 included: Arralis, which raised €50m in funding in 2017; Showman Sports, which partnered with USA Football; Teckro, which raised €8.4m in funding; BHSL Hydro, which raised €7m in funding; and AltraTech, which raised €5.2m in funding.

In terms of resources available to start-ups, Bank of Ireland has a Workbench on O’Connell Street, and a new innovation hub and co-working space called Engine opened recently on Upper Cecil Street.

And so, here are the Limerick start-ups to watch in 2018.

Accuvio

"CDP data is shared across platforms from Bloomberg to Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes" Join our webinar on May 24th as @CDP and @Accuvio1 discuss #disclosure in 2018. Register at: https://t.co/wecpKUYgYS #sustyreporting pic.twitter.com/9ISanOVnpJ — Accuvio Sustainability / ESG Software (@Accuvio1) May 8, 2018

Accuvio has developed software that enables large organisations to respond to requests from investors, customers and governments for information about their impact on climate change and the environment. Founded by Adrian Fleming, Roy Meaney and Derek Spillane, the company has offices in Ireland, the UK, Malaysia and the US, and has raised €650,000 to date.

AMCS

Back by popular demand – AMCS Routing Workshops. Find out more here; https://t.co/CE5NdYb8Tz pic.twitter.com/jO6qZTCm1Q — AMCS Group (@AMCSGroup1) May 4, 2018

AMCS focuses on enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and SaaS for the global waste and recycling industry. Founded by Austin Ryan and Jimmy Martin, the company is believed to have raised a Series D round led by Insight Venture Partners rumoured to be in the range of €100m, on top of the previous total of €79.7m it raised from investors including Enterprise Ireland, Highland Europe, Alpina Partners and NCB.

Arralis

Arralis is spearheading the transition to millimetre-wave technology that will define the future of visual and wireless communications. Established by Barry Lunn and Mike Gleaves, it excels in monolithic microwave integrated circuits, antenna technology, and integrated radar and comms front-end platforms. It is understood to have raised more than €52.4m from various investors.

AltraTech

AltraTech designs biosensors and semiconductor chips for DNA testing for food traceability for the agri-business sector. Its technology enables rapid diagnosis and decision-making on site for vets, nurses and clinicians. Founded by Brian O’Farrell and Tim Cummins, AltraTech is understood to have raised €8m so far from investors that include Infinity Capital and Kernel Capital.

Auto Repair Bill

Auto Repair Bill has developed tailored software for auto repair shops, mechanics with small shops and sole traders, offering a booking service and invoice system. It was founded in 2013 by Diarmuid Ryan.

BHSL Hydro

Watch the video of the @AgribusinessIRL award night here: https://t.co/WwCB5eYZA4

The @IrishTimes has featured a coverage of the awards, too: https://t.co/boLtE2oINn — BHSL Hydro (@BHSLHydro) December 5, 2017

BHSL Hydro is an agritech company that has developed a patented system called Fluidised Bed Combustion that converts poultry manure into energy for heating, cooling and electricity generation for farms. Founded by Jack and Declan O’Connor, the company has raised more than €7m in funding to date.

Cala Medical

We are thrilled that Jakki Cooney of Cala Medical was among the 200 women entrepreneurs invited to Áras an Uachtaráin to celebrate female entrepreneurship with the President of Ireland @PresidentIRL, @SSPCentre , @biosciber, @UL , @UL_Research , @MosaicUL , @ChemicalSciUL, https://t.co/L70AIsokUM — Bernal News (@BernalNews) May 8, 2018

Cala Medical is a biomedical device company developing therapies for diseases resulting from dysregulation of the immune system. Cala Medical was founded in early 2017 by Dr Jakki Cooney, Dr Todd Kagawa and Dr Brian Noonan as a spin-out from the University of Limerick. Funded by angel investment and Enterprise Ireland, Cala Medical’s mission is to provide a much-needed new therapy for sepsis patients.

EpiSensor

EpiSensor is the creator of a powerful IoT platform that makes it easy to collect real-world data. At the heart of it is an industrial IoT gateway system suitable for a wide variety of applications and industries. Founded by Brendan and Gary Carroll, it has raised an estimated $3.3m to date.

NVMdurance

NVMdurance is an electronics company that has developed technology that enables NAND flash memories or solid state disks to last up to 10 times longer. The company is led by tech industry veteran Pearse Coyle and was founded by Joe Sullivan and Conor Ryan. NVMdurance is understood to have raised $3.6m in investment from investors that include NDRC, Enterprise Ireland, New Venture Partners and ACT Venture Capital.

ResourceKraft

ResourceKraft develops easy-to-use energy management solutions to help businesses, institutions and government agencies achieve their energy goals. Started by Liam Relihan and Frank Casey, it has raised more than €600,000 in funding to date.

Shadowman Sports

Shadowman Sports is defining the future of football practice equipment and is installed in more than 1,800 high-school programmes and multiple NFL teams in the US. Shadowman Sports started as a final-year thesis in 2010, when its CEO, JP Hartigan, was studying product design and technology at the University of Limerick. It has raised €616,513 in funding so far.

Teckro

Teckro, which has offices in Limerick and New York, is a life sciences company that is changing the way clinical trials are conducted, making them easier and more effective. Established by Gary Hughes, Nigel Hughes and Jacek Skrzypiec, Teckro has raised $16m to date from investors that include Sands Capital Ventures and Founders Fund.

TippyTalk

TippyTalk has developed a mobile solution to promote communications for people with verbal disabilities by translating pictures into text messages, which are then sent to a caregiver’s phone. TippyTalk was founded in 2015 by Rob Laffan.

TrackPlan

TrackPlan offers management of facilities, services, projects and assets in one integrated solution. TrackPlan was founded by Mark Cochrane in 2015.

YellowSchedule

The YellowSchedule app allows therapists and clinics to effectively manage appointments and clients, while at the same time facilitating them in fulfilling HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) legislation requirements. Founded by Martina Skelly and Michael Skelly, YellowSchedule has raised a seed round of €600,000 from angel investors and Enterprise Ireland.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.

Updated, 9.07am, 10 May 2018: This article was updated to include co-founders that were mistakenly omitted for Accuvio, BHSL Hydro, Cala Medical, Teckro and YellowSchedule.