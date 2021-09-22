10 Irish start-ups people most want to work for, according to LinkedIn

These are the Irish start-ups highlighted by LinkedIn for showing resilience during the pandemic and continuing impressive growth into 2021.

LinkedIn has revealed its first-ever list of top 10 Irish start-ups on the rise in 2021, including seven sci-tech emerging companies that continued to attract investment and employees in the face of the pandemic.

The professional social networking giant lists country-wise top start-ups every year that evaluate companies based on where people want to work. Parameters include employee growth and engagement, job interest and the ability to attract talent.

Dublin-based drone delivery service Manna topped this year’s list, which includes Irish tech start-ups Flipdish, Cityswift, LetsGetChecked, Workvivo, Glofox and Teckro. Non sci-tech companies in the list included Gym+Coffee, The Naked Collective, and Spotlight Oral Care.

In order to be eligible, companies must be 7 years or younger, have at least 30 employees, be privately held and headquartered in Ireland.

Sandrine Chauvin, managing editor of LinkedIn News, said that healthcare and ecommerce companies were able to adapt to the pandemic and see growth.

“Our top Irish start-ups list is reflective of these trends with companies like Manna and Flipdish riding the wave of the spike in ecommerce, as well as healthcare businesses such as Zevo Health and Spotlight Oral Care seeing substantial growth. The LinkedIn Top Startups point to growing trends in business, emerging sectors and the job opportunities available.”

In April, Manna secured $25m in Series A funding led by Draper Esprit to expand beyond its testing phases and debut in the European market. The start-up has signed deals with Tesco and Just Eat to help deliver groceries and food to houses using its fleet of drones.

Another Dublin-based start-up, LetsGetChecked is a health-tech unicorn valued at more than $1bn that makes home testing kits to help people monitor their health – with the US as its primary market. Meanwhile, Cork-based Workvivo, which was backed by Zoom founder Eric Yuan, is an SaaS start-up that supports team working remotely.

Gym management start-up Glofox makes software for gyms to livestream and publish on-demand content for members who are now working out from home. It raised $10m in funding last year.

Galway-based CitySwift is a transport technology start-up that recently inked a deal with the UK’s National Express West Midlands to manage its route planning and optimise its services for passengers. Food-ordering start-up Flipdish has also been growing significantly during the pandemic, announcing 300 jobs in December 2020 and raising $40m in February earlier this year.

Limerick-based medtech Teckro raised $25m in early 2019 for its clinical trials digital infrastructure and announced an expansion with 45 new jobs in Dublin later in the year.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.