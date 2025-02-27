Irish co-founded Lockchain closes $5m funding round

One of the company’s founders, Aidan Kehoe, is a serial entrepreneur from Ireland who moved to the US in his 20s.

Blockchain risk management start-up Lockchain.ai has secured $5m in Series A funding to further develop its platform and add new features.

The fresh funding round was led by White Star Capital with additional investment from Lerer Hippeau, Arrington Capital and Sonic Boom Ventures, among others.

Founded by Andrew Howard, Matt Higgins and Irishman Aidan Kehoe, the company aims to bring automated risk management and security products to cryptocurrency trading and digital currency asset management.

It was launched in April 2024 after a year in stealth mode and said it now provides risk management recommendations to portfolios with more than $2bn aggregate value.

Lockchain’s platform uses AI to analyse thousands of data sources, giving traders a real-time view of risk, instant notifications of important events, actionable insights and an automation engine that can respond to events with pre-built playbooks and exit strategies.

Howard, the company’s CEO, said that while cryptocurrency is an exciting market with opportunities for growth, it is also volatile.

“Having worked with many of the largest portfolio teams for the past two years, we’ve proven our models and grown baselines for our AI that effectively deliver insights, recommendations and predictions at speeds that make them productive,” he said.

“With our Series A funding secure, we are focused on expanding key functional areas and enriching our detection and monitoring capabilities.”

Sep Alavi, managing partner at White Star Capital, said Lockchain is “setting new standards for risk management” within the blockchain arena.

“The combination of their advanced AI capabilities and deep understanding of market dynamics positions them as a game-changer for asset managers, traders and regulators navigating the complexities of this fast-evolving ecosystem,” he said.

Kehoe, who is chair of the board, is a serial entrepreneur from Ireland who moved to the US in his 20s. In 2013, he founded Skout, a cybersecurity company which was acquired by Barracuda Networks in 2021.

He also previously served as a member of Ireland’s Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum.

