LogDNA raises $25m to make life easier for DevOps teams

Log management solution start-up LogDNA has announced a $25m funding round and the appointment of a new CEO, who is eager to promote diversity and inclusion at the company.

LogDNA, a start-up that has built a log management solution for DevOps teams, has raised $25m in Series C funding. To date, LogDNA has raised a total of $60m in funding.

In a statement, the start-up said that the funding round was led by existing investor Emergence Capital, with participation from prior investors Initialized Capital and Providence Equity.

The round also attracted new investors, including TI Platform Management, Radianx Capital, Top Tier Capital Partners and Trend Forward Capital.

Joe Floyd, general partner at Emergence Capital, said: “Our investment in LogDNA reflects our strong confidence in its business model and the future of log management, which we see as a critical technology with considerable opportunities in the enterprise market.”

What does LogDNA do?



LogDNA’s solution enables DevOps teams to develop and debug applications by leveraging data to better understand the overall health of their systems and identify trends at scale.

The solution can be run both in the cloud or on-premises and enables developers to narrow down log lines through filters or search terms. Developers can also use natural language to jump to particular points in time and create custom alerts for certain queries, hosts and apps.

The company currently has 3,000 customers and a strategic partnership with IBM to provide logging services for IBM Cloud.

New CEO

While announcing the funding round, LogDNA also announced the appointment of Tucker Callaway as CEO.

Callaway joined the company as president and chief revenue officer at the beginning of January 2020.

Callaway commented: “Since joining LogDNA, I’ve been impressed by the leadership team, technology and our ability to simplify complex customer problems.

“It is clear there is a large unmet opportunity to address the intersection of enterprise DevOps and log management needs. This new round is validation of our vision and innovation.”

The company’s next chapter

The start-up’s co-founder and current CEO Chris Nguyen is transitioning to the role of chief strategy officer to focus on the company’s partnerships and industry vision.

Nguyen said: “Having worked closely with Tucker over the last six months, we know that he has the experience, skillset and passion to lead LogDNA to great heights.

“My co-founder, the board of directors and I are all super excited to have Tucker take the torch as CEO as we embark on the next chapter of our journey.”

According to TechCrunch, LogDNA intends to continue hiring, adding to its existing team of 100 employees.

Callaway told the publication that he intends to keep diversity and inclusion at the forefront of company conversation as he steps to the helm, by introducing unconscious bias training for the entire company and employing someone to review the firm’s existing hiring practices.

In addition to the above, the new CEO plans to bring in a consultant to help the company design more diverse and inclusive hiring practices and hold them accountable to that.