Dublin’s Luna joins Qualcomm in micromobility venture

The company’s new system provides in-ride alerts for its users and provides post-ride analytics to help drivers improve their safety skills over time.

Dublin-based Luna Systems has unveiled a new AI-powered system to assist micromobility users, with the help of Qualcomm technology.

The company said its advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) is designed to improve the behaviour and skill of drivers on two-wheelers and new vehicle classes. The software is based on the QWM2290 and QWS2290 platforms from Qualcomm Technologies.

The ARAS computer vision system is designed to enhance safety for riders by providing critical in-ride alerts across a range of high-risk crash scenarios. The technology will be deployed on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis and will be showcased at the Qualcomm booth at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) tech event in Las Vegas this month.

Luna said its new system uses sophisticated AI techniques to provide post-ride analytics, offering scoring and coaching for users to show them how to improve their safety skills over time.

“With our solution, we are reimagining the way we approach two-wheeler safety,” said Luna co-founder and CEO Andrew Fleury. “Safety is not just about increasing situational awareness in risk scenarios, but also giving riders the kind of education and self-awareness they need to improve their safety skills.

“Many accidents can be avoided through simple education, and it’s our goal that our technology will help with this.”

Luna Systems’ new technology comes amid predictions of a growth surge in the global EV two-wheeler market. A report by McKinsey last year said this market is projected to reach roughly $218bn in value by 2029.

“The future of automotive and two-wheelers is software-defined and Qualcomm Technologies is proud to be at the forefront of this revolution,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, Qualcomm product management VP. “We are committed to developing innovative technologies that are designed not only to enable this vision but also to improve scalability so safety benefits may be widely accessible.”

Last year, Luna partnered up with Segway-Ninebot to deploy its safety technology across Segway’s micromobility offerings. Luna was also involved in Ireland’s first major e-scooter trial at Dublin City University, in a collaboration with Tier, Science Foundation Ireland’s Insight research centre for data analytics and SmartDCU.

In April 2022, Luna became the first Irish company to receive funding from an EU initiative called the New European Bauhaus initiative. This came from the European Institute of Innovation and Technology and aims to help the delivery of the European Green Deal.

