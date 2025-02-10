M Squared Lasers: Using photonics to address global challenges

Founded in 2006, this Scottish start-up wants to become ‘the world’s most important photonics and quantum technology company’.

Dr Graeme Malcolm has a rich history with lasers. His interest first began when he was studying laser physics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, where he also completed his PhD which focused on compact solid-state lasers.

“I’ve always been driven by the potential of light-based technologies to address complex global challenges,” he tells SiliconRepublic.com.

During the early days of his 25-year career, Malcolm co-founded laser manufacturing company and University of Strathyclyde spin-out Microlase Optical Systems, which was acquired by Coherent Technologies in 2000.

This early entrepreneurial experience, he says, shaped his understanding of how science can translate into real-world applications and ultimately led him to co-founding Start-up of the Week M Squared Lasers in 2006.

M Squared Lasers is a Scottish photonics and quantum tech start-up that develops laser platforms for use across multiple areas, including computing, climate change, space travel and healthcare.

“We see a huge opportunity in the increasing demand for disruptive technologies that will address the critical challenges facing society and the planet – from combating climate change and enabling revolutionary computational power, to drastically improving healthcare diagnostics,” says Malcolm.

“As a business, our goal is to create the world’s most important photonics and quantum technology company and have it be independently headquartered in Scotland.”

Laser-focused

When Malcolm and M Squared co-founder Dr Gareth Maker first started the company, they set out to create “novel laser-based solutions” that could be used in scientific innovations and academic research.

“With that, our mission has always been focused on harnessing the power of light to change the world.

According to Malcolm, M Squared’s technology is rooted in advanced photonics and quantum sciences, specifically the development of highly precise laser systems.

“Our laser systems are designed for high precision, with features like unique light settings, automatic controls, and the ability to change light quickly,” he explains. “This allows researchers and businesses to achieve results that traditional light sources couldn’t provide.”

Some applications of the start-up’s products, which range from “ultra-stable continuous-wave lasers to tunable sources”, include enabling increased processing power in quantum computing and advanced imaging for healthcare, supporting early diagnosis and treatment.

With nearly two decades of operations, M Squared’s journey to date has been eventful. The start-up has received numerous accolades, including two Queen’s Awards – one for Enterprise in International Trade and one for Enterprise in Innovation. The company has also benefited from the growth of quantum computing in the past few years, and Malcolm says that the start-up “stands in a strong position for 2025” as the area continues to evolve.

“We are right on the front edge of commercialising science that is globally significant, even though there is fierce competition on the quantum side of things.”

Scotland’s start-up strengths

Borne out of the Scottish start-up scene, M Squared’s dedication to its home country is undisputed.

“Scotland is robust at incubating tech-focused start-ups,” says Malcolm, adding that the country’s photonics industry is particularly strong.

However, he says that more can be done to ensure that Scotland’s tech scene continues to flourish and take advantage of its academic and industrial talent.

“The challenge we face now is how to dramatically scale upwards to compete with the Golden Triangle’s Oxford, Cambridge and London,” he adds. “We work with universities across Scotland including Strathclyde, Glasgow and Edinburgh and think more can be done to extoll the best research and talent coming out of these institutions.

“We’d love to see a stronger regional focus by the government and direct investment, which would help accelerate the development of Scotland’s tech ecosystem and allow industries and technologies to intersect, overlap and lead to further innovation.”

