Manna flies high with $30m in fresh funding

The company began US trials for its drones in 2023 and earlier this year, announced plans for trials in Finland.

Irish drone delivery company Manna has raised $30m, bringing the total raised to $60m.

The latest funding round was led by Tapestry VC and Molten Ventures, with participation from Coca-Cola, Dynamo Ventures and others.

Molten Ventures, previously named Draper Esprit, led a Series A round investment in Manna in 2021 that saw the company raise $25m. The drone delivery start-up also struck a deal with Coca-Cola in 2023.

Manna was founded in 2018 by Bobby Healy. The company wants to disrupt the food delivery space using drones to eliminate the need for human drivers and reduce carbon emissions.

Healy said the latest funding allows the company to accelerate its mission to make drone delivery “the safest, most sustainable and most convenient choice for communities worldwide”.

“From independent retailers like Lindough’s Pizza and Kahuna Pops to well-known Irish brands like Eason’s, Boojum and Eddie Rocket’s, we’re helping merchants reach more customers in a way that’s both efficient and environmentally responsible and just better for communities.”

Patrick Murphy, partner at Tapestry VC, said Manna continues to “redefine last-mile delivery”.

“Their operational advancements and global expansion demonstrate the scalability of their model, which is truly transformative for communities and businesses alike. Bobby has assembled a top class team to execute on this opportunity.”

Manna drones have been trialled in Ireland since 2019 with pilots running in several Irish towns including Oranmore in Galway and Balbriggan and Blanchardstown in Dublin.

It also began US trials in 2023 and, at the beginning of 2025, Manna announced plans to start a trial in Espoo in Finland.

In September last year, Manna made the LinkedIn top Irish start-ups list, making its fourth consecutive appearance since topping the inaugural rankings in 2021.

In 2023, Healy spoke to For Tech’s Sake about the engineering challenges that come with drone delivery. “Rain is easy, it’s just about making sure everything is covered and coated,” he said.

“Wind is difficult, not because of the controllability of the aircraft – you can fly in brutal weather with the type of design that we have – it’s about energy, it’s about how much energy do you need to fly into a strong headwind and get home safely with enough in the tank.”

Taking flight

Drone delivery has grown into a major industry in recent years. Outside of Manna’s success, Alphabet has its own drone company, Wing, which has been transporting medical supplies to south Dublin hospitals and urgent blood samples for the NHS.

Another Irish player is Avtrain, a drone training and certification start-up founded by Julie Garland that counts Manna among its clients.

And while drone delivery is a worldwide business, Ireland has been heralded as a haven for drone technologies from home and abroad.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com in 2023, Healy said Ireland has stood out for its response to the needs of the drone industry with its “pro-business” attitude. “If we were from Lithuania, Poland or wherever, as a company, Ireland would still be where we’d be operating because it’s got everything we need.”

