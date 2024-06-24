SaaS start-up MarketSizer scores €1m in pre-seed funding

The Dublin-based company provides companies with data to help them understand market trends and make better decisions.

MarketSizer, a SaaS start-up founded in 2023, has raised €1m in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm Delta Partners.

The Dublin-based company aggregates millions of data points to deliver real-time insights for companies in order to help them make better decisions, optimise their growth, identify sales targets and understand market trends.

The funding, which also included support from Enterprise Ireland and angel investors, will be used to develop new platform features, grow its workforce and expand internationally.

MarketSizer’s CEO and founder, Niall O’Gorman, said the fresh funding marks a significant milestone for the company.

“With over 25 years in the tech industry, I founded MarketSizer to address a critical gap in the SaaS sales process. Our mission is to turn vast datasets into actionable insights, helping sales teams target the right opportunities at the right time,” he said.

“The sales intelligence market is projected to grow from $3.8bn in 2023 to $9.2bn by 2032. MarketSizer aims to capture a substantial share of this expanding market.”

Dermot Berkery, a partner at Delta Partners, said that despite the growth challenges faced by SaaS companies, MarketSizer’s approach to subscription intelligence is “a standout”.

“We believe in their vision and expertise to transform data-driven decision-making. We are excited to support their international growth and continued development,” he said.

Anne Lanigan, divisional manager of technology and services at Enterprise Ireland, said MarketSizer is an example of Irish innovators developing “world-class innovations” that have a global impact.

“We are proud to support MarketSizer on this journey, including providing pre-seed and innovative [high-potential start-up] funding. I would like to congratulate Niall and the team on this important milestone,” she said.

