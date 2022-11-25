Irish medtech start-up MedoSync wins German accelerator

Launched last year, MedoSync has bagged the top spot in the GKV Impulse Accelerator for its platform enabling efficient medical billing.

Irish medtech company MedoSync has emerged victorious in a prestigious German accelerator programme that focuses on improving payments tech in the health insurance sector.

One of nine European start-ups taking part in the GKV Impulse Accelerator, MedoSync has developed a platform that integrates hospital and insurer systems to enable more accurate and real-time medical billing.

MedoSync was founded in 2019 by emergency medicine consultant Dr Martin Rochford and tech entrepreneur Séamus Cooley.

Based in Dogpatch Labs, the company launched it platform last year and has since been used to submit more than 100,000 claims valued at more than €20m. MedoSync raised €1.2m from Enterprise Ireland and individual investors last December to expand its platform.

The latest German accelerator win is all the more significant because MedoSync was the only Irish participant.

“Our ambition is to bring our solution to a global audience and winning the Bitmarck accelerator challenge demonstrates that there is a place for MedoSync in a country with a healthcare market worth nearly €400bn,” said Rochford, who is the company’s chief executive.

The GKV Impulse Accelerator is focused on start-ups working to build digital tools for processing payments more efficiently or helping health insurance companies increase the use of their existing offers.

It is hosted by Bitmarck, an IT and managed services provider that works with statutory health insurers.

“This is an important milestone for our solution, our company and for our growth trajectory in 2023 and beyond,” Rochford added.

MedoSync is led by a team of people with experience in the healthcare and tech industries. Its platform’s proof of concept was run in conjunction with the Laya Urgent Care centres early last year, and the tech was subsequently adopted by Affidea.

As a result of its latest win, MedoSync will engage with Bitmarck on the potential to adapt its medical billing tech to the service provider’s network of health insurers covering more than 25m Germans.

“By participating in Bitmarck’s virtual accelerator, MedoSync has proven that start-ups can successfully adapt to the technical and regulatory requirements of another country despite time constraints and language barriers,” said Bitmarck innovation manager Gordon Beese.

“For the team at Bitmarck, it is now time to see how we can work together with MedoSync to improve billing processes in the German healthcare system.”

