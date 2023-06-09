Four Irish start-ups bag spots in MedTech Innovator 2023

Galway-based Mirai and Plio as well as Dublin’s Pumpinheart and Xtremedy will accelerate with the MedTech Innovator starting next week.

Four Irish start-ups are headed to California this month after making it into the final cohort of MedTech Innovator’s global accelerator programme.

The four start-ups based in Ireland are Mirai Medical, Plio Surgical, Pumpinheart, Xtremedy Medical.

Three of these start-ups, Plio, Pumpinheart and Xtremedy, pitched at a MedTech Innovator event in Dublin last month, with Xtremedy emerging victorious among the 12 Irish companies that took part in bagging an immediate spot on the accelerator.

Overall, 61 start-ups are part of the 2023 cohort. Coming from the US, Europe, Israel, Japan, Canada and Kazakhstan, these start-ups were selected from a pool of more than 1,100 companies that applied for the programme that starts next week.

“Since launching MedTech Innovator, more than 500 companies have completed the programme, representing over 200 FDA approvals and clearances and securing $6.8bn in follow-on funding,” said Paul Grand, CEO and founder of MedTech Innovator.

“We look forward to working with our corporate partners and industry advisors over the course of the program, to help these startups advance their medical device, diagnostic and digital health innovations to improve patient care.”

Two of the Irish participants are based in Galway. Xtremedy, a recent SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week, makes surgical devices to address deep tissue and bone infections, while Mirai uses ultra-high frequency electrical pulses to selectively treat cancerous tumours in seconds.

Meanwhile, the Dublin-based Pumpinheart is creating a novel device to treat HFpEF, a heart failure condition where the left ventricle doesn’t fill with blood properly, while Plio – also based in Dublin – is developing a minimally invasive implant for colorectal surgeries that heal fast.

“We’re looking for companies that we think have an important product, but we want to make sure they don’t make mistakes that are avoidable,” Grand told SiliconRepublic.com at the Dublin event last month.

“We have judges that flew in from all over the world to come here, because they could see Irish innovation as well as innovation from other parts of the world and they know that they’re going see great technology.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.