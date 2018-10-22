Medtech Rising: Major industry event to make waves in Cork

Medtech Rising will see CEOs and leaders from the global and Irish medtech industry gather for a two-day conference in Co Cork.

The 2018 edition of Medtech Rising: The Irish Medtech CEO Conference, is due to kick off for two days on 5 and 6 December in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork. The event, jointly hosted by Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and the Irish Medtech Association, will bring together business leaders and industry experts seeking to deliver better health outcomes for everyone.

As many as 500 industry professionals are set to attend the global conference, with 10 sessions set to take place across the two-day event. A major theme of this year’s event is innovation, with sessions tackling subjects such as R&D, surgical solutions and disruptive new business models.

New technologies

New technologies such as 3D printing, advanced robotics and neurotechnology will be discussed, as well as potential collaborations between clinical and industrial partners and the potential effect of Brexit on the medtech sector. That last topic will be of particular interest to Irish medtech firms, as more than 50pc are concerned that Brexit is expected to lead to greater customs cost and skills shortages.

Another key session will examine how the industry is evolving and includes advice around managing global supply chains, as well as VC funding and M&As. As the medtech industry is now worth €475bn globally, continued growth supported by new business strategies will be vital.

An array of experts

Along with the information-packed panel discussions comes a whole host of expert speakers. Dylan Crotty, president of Stryker Instruments; Sinead Keogh, director of the Irish Medtech Association; managing director of GE Ventures (Health) Lisa Suennen and public sector lead at Microsoft, Dr Frank O’Donnell, are among the experts set to speak at the event.

The list of previous attendees includes names such as AbbVie, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, KPMG, Fountain Healthcare and dozens more.

A black-tie dinner will take place at in the Rochestown Park Hotel on 6 December, where attendees can celebrate the industry’s continued success, with an awards ceremony slated to round off the event. More details can be found on the Medtech Rising website.