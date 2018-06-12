Language learning AI platform Memrise raises $15.5m in a Series B round

Memrise is on a mission to bring language learning to millions.
London-based language learning AI platform Memrise has raised $15.5m in a Series B funding round to expand its product.
Memrise is a language learning platform that supports more than 22 languages, including Mandarin, French, Spanish and Arabic.
‘We’re a technology company actively working to improve human consciousness, and to foster authentic engagement across communities’
– ED COOKE
The platform has now passed 35m users globally across 20 languages and is tipped to achieve profitability this year.
The round was led by Octopus Ventures and Korelya Capital with participation from Avalon Ventures and Balderton Capital.
Machine learning the lingo
Memrise plans to accelerate its product development, enhance its software engine and enhance its iOS, Android and web products.
The company was founded in 2010 in Oxford by Ed Cooke, Ben Whately and Greg Detre.
“Memrise is an accessible platform for all people to learn languages, and at the heart of our vision is creating learning experiences that meaningfully connect people to the world,” said co-founder and CEO Ed Cooke.
“We’re a technology company actively working to improve human consciousness, and to foster authentic engagement across communities. We care about self-improvement and empowerment, and we’re determined to use technology to make learning—which we believe depends most fundamentally on meaningful connection with the world —richer and more engaging for tens of millions of people.”