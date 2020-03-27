Menuu offers digital ordering software to restaurants for free

Menuu said its digital ordering software will temporarily be free for Irish restaurants and bars that are struggling due to measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dublin-based digital ordering software start-up Menuu has said it will temporarily offer its product to Irish restaurants and bars for free amid the Covid-19 crisis, to help businesses in the food industry to stay afloat during a time of great uncertainty.

Fabio Fusco, co-founder of Menuu, said that there is a growing number of bars and restaurants that have had to close their dining areas and pivot to takeaway and delivery services under the current circumstances.

He said that over the next 90 days, Menuu is “completely waiving set-up fees and implementation fees” for its services and its online ordering solution. The set-up fees previously cost €299 per location. Additionally, the platform’s 24-hour support and monitoring team will be accessible for free during this period.

After 90 days, Fusco says that the service will cost €30 per month for the remainder of the first-year contract. He told Siliconrepublic.com that this is a reduction of the normal pricing, which is usually €149 per month.

Supporting local businesses

“It’s been our mission over the last 10 years to support restaurateurs in transforming their businesses into savvy restaurants digitally,” Fusco said. “Considering the current situation, we plan to help businesses weather the storm. This is an area we see with an immediate need.

“We are here to help. Small business is what brings us to work every day and we plan to do our share to help them.”

Menuu said that with its application, businesses can be set up for pick-up and delivery services. Its platform enables businesses to accept online payments and gather data and insights into their customers’ habits, and it can be integrated into existing websites or apps.

The company also supports food industry businesses in Ireland and internationally with local listing optimisation, email automation, social media management and campaign management.