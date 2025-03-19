Microsoft and Swiss start-up to commercialise AI digital brain tech

The two companies will initially target the fintech and robotics sectors.

Swiss start-up Inait aims to commercialise its digital brain artificial intelligence (AI) platform with the help of Microsoft.

Announcing the collaboration yesterday (18 March), the two companies said they will work on joint product development, market strategies and co-selling initiatives, initially targeting the finance and robotics sectors.

According to the 2017-found start-up, its AI ‘brain programming language’ delivers “cognitive abilities for real-world interactions” which overcomes the limitation of current AI systems, taking it toward “adaptive general intelligence”.

The company says that while current AI systems excel at pattern recognition and generation, they struggle to interact with “real-world complexity”.

Its solution, the digital brain technology, bridges this “adaptive automotive gap”, claims Inait, by fusing convolutional neural networks, recurrent neural networks, graph neural networks and large language models to create intelligent action models.

The collaboration will use the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and the tech giant’s global reach to accelerate the deployment of Inait’s products across the finance and robotics sectors.

The two companies will focus on delivering advanced trading algorithms, risk management tools and personalised advice in the finance sector, while developing more intelligent and adaptable robots for industrial manufacturing for robotics.

“This collaboration with Microsoft marks a pivotal moment for Inait,” said Henry Markram, the founder and chairperson of Inait.

“After two decades of R&D we now have digital brain replicas and the know-how to teach them to perform AI. Microsoft’s global ecosystem is ideal to globally scale our disruptive digital brain-based AI.”

While the company’s CEO Richard Frey said that, together, the two companies aim to “co-develop transformative industry solutions going forward”.

“We believe that Inait’s approach to AI has the potential to bring significant value to the industry,” added Catrin Hinkel, the CEO of Microsoft Switzerland.

“Their neuroscience-inspired technology is truly innovative, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to bring these advancements to market, starting with the fintech and robotics sectors where we see opportunities for immediate transformation.”

In 2024, Microsoft invested in a Series B funding round into Figure AI, a start-up focused on humanoid robotics. The round raised $675m, also seeing participation from OpenAI, Nvidia and Intel Capital, among others.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.