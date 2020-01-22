KerrySciTech teams up with enterprising sports stars for Momentum 2020

Silicon Republic’s own Ann O’Dea will MC the event highlighting the links between sci-tech business and sport.

The links between the sporting and business worlds have been growing stronger in recent years, and the tech industry is no exception when it comes to athletes’ interests. Just yesterday (21 January), we had news of former Irish rugby international Jamie Heaslip joining digital lending start-up Flender, and many business and technology conference line-ups now include sports personalities.

KerrySciTech is leaning into this trend with Momentum 2020, an event devised alongside Kerry GAA to highlight the parallels between sport and business.

There are almost 70 science, technology and engineering companies in the region, according to KerrySciTech, a not-for-profit member organisation that strives to promote Kerry as a sci-tech hotspot, and the county is also well known for its passionate sports pursuits.

Now in its second year, the theme of Momentum 2020 is ‘staying ahead of the game’ and discussions are set to explore talent retention, performance-enhancing technology, and the links between employee wellbeing and performance on both an individual and company level.

“The link between wellbeing and performance has been long established,” said KerrySciTech programme manager Aoife O’Brien.

“Research shows that employers who help staff achieve a better balance in their working lifestyle are rewarded with a higher performing and productive workforce – increasing retention levels and attracting new recruits. This event aims to set out a positive vision for the future of our workplaces in Kerry and discuss the actions needed to deliver this,”

Event line-up

Kerry GAA chair Tim Murphy will provide the welcoming address at the evening event before Silicon Republic CEO and Future Human founder Ann O’Dea takes the stage as MC.

Keynote speaker Carole Ann Clarke will join O’Dea for a fireside chat and audience Q&A. As well as having a successful sports career as former captain of the Irish women’s rugby team, Clarke has drawn on her decades of professional experience at global corporations such as Diageo and Coca-Cola and is now CEO and co-founder of I Am Here, an evidence-based initiative training people as mental wellness ambassadors in the workplace.

The event will also feature a panel discussion on embracing change to excel in the evolving world of technology, featuring Frank Hayes of Kerry Group; former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony, who is now founder of AOM Fitness; Aoife Ní Mhuirí, founder and CEO of mobile physiotherapy app Salaso; and Kerry GAA’s head of athletic development, Jason McGahan.

Closing remarks will be provided by John Gannon, chair of KerrySciTech.

Momentum 2020 takes place on Friday 31 January 2020 in the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Kerry at the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Semi-Final in 2019. Image: iluminada57/Depositphotos