MyClinic acquired by HealthHero in remote healthcare push

The two companies said there is a significant demand in Ireland for digital and remote health services.

Irish telehealth start-up MyClinic has been acquired by British health-tech company HealthHero.

MyClinic was founded in 2015 by three doctors from Dublin – Daniel Clear, James Ryan and Terry Deeney. The team developed an app for monitoring a person’s health, booking appointments with doctors for video consultations and ordering repeat prescriptions.

The acquisition will lead to HealthHero’s first direct-to-consumer offering in Ireland – it previously offered services through insurers and employers. HealthHero said its business now covers 20m people in Europe. No financial terms for the deal were disclosed.

Clear, who is managing director of MyClinic, said the deal with HealthHero was a “perfect fit”.

“Our own holistic approach to healthcare is reflected in HealthHero’s services. As doctors ourselves, we are pleased that as part of the HeathHero family we will continue to offer effective healthcare support and reach more people than ever across Ireland, with even the most time-poor patients able to access health expertise,” Clear said.

HealthHero chief executive Ranjan Singh said that his company and MyClinic can address demand for remote healthcare in Ireland, especially during Covid-19 restrictions.

“There is significant demand for distributed and remote healthcare models in Ireland, where access to primary healthcare can be challenging and, unlike the UK, is often not free at the point of use,” Singh said.

“Since the onset of Covid-19, HealthHero saw demand for its UK and Republic of Ireland services increase by over 300pc, and MyClinic has reported a similar surge in demand. It’s an exciting time for HealthHero to add a direct-to-consumer offering to our services.”

HealthHero is a relatively new player in the telehealth space, having been founded in 2019. But it has quickly made waves in a competitive market that includes Babylon Health, Kry and Doctolib, which have all raised large amounts of VC capital.

Singh is also managing director for digital health at investment firm Marcol, which has financed HealthHero. The London-based start-up also acquired Doctorlink, another health-tech start-up, last month.