N26 staff say confidence in management is at an ‘all time low’

Earlier this month, 30 employees from German fintech N26 published an open letter to the company, in which they stated that trust and confidence in management was at an “all time low.”

The staff said that results of the latest engagement survey were “disheartening” and that management is aware of discontent within the company, but has not taken sufficient action to assuage employee concerns.

The workers announced plans to organise a works council, with elections being held this week to decide which employees should be on the board of the council. However, these plans have been met with opposition from N26, which has filed court orders to prevent the meetings from happening.

With the support of German labour union Ver.di, workers at N26 have decided to proceed with elections despite the company’s disapproval.

Dissatisfaction

In the open letter, N26 staff said that the company described the responses to the employee engagement survey as “angry rather than productive” and as a result the company will not be taking feedback into account.

The employees behind the letter said: “Contrary to the management’s interpretation, we believe the tone of the responses is evidence that many employees feel strongly about improving work life at N26, and that there’s a need for a medium to properly communicate and discuss company issues and concerns without management pressure. This is where the works council comes in.”

Following the publication of the letter, N26 filed an injunction against the original signatories of the invitation to the works council election, preventing these individuals from conducting the meetings planned to take place on Thursday (13 August) and Friday (14 August).

Representatives from Ver.di stepped in to chair the first election on Thursday, in place of the original signatories who could not attend as a result of the injunction. The first electoral board members were selected on Thursday and will serve until 2022. During their time on the board, the individuals will be protected from firing.

According to organisers, the elections are being held in a venue that is “fully compliant” with health and safety measures necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 and enables physical-distancing.

UPDATE: Someone has called the police to check the safety measures of the meeting. They found no issue and have left the premises. — Works Council @ N26 (@worker291) August 14, 2020

The organisers informed their colleagues that the meeting is fully complaint with German law, meaning employees have a legal right to attend without any repercussions.

“Attendance and getting to the venue and back to the office counts as working time,” the authors said. “The company may not prevent any employee from attending the meeting.”

The response from N26

N26 co-founders Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Taylenthal have argued for an alternative solution to a works council, arguing that the council could exclude international employees. The firm also said it filed injunctions against the employee gathering due to health and safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson for the company said: “The alternative to the works council should have a representation of employees who are not only based in Germany, but also all other countries, including Brazil and the United States.

“There could also be a shorter term for members of the global employee representation board to ensure that new employees don’t have to wait for several years until they get to elect their representatives. We believe that this will take employee representation to the next, international and inclusive level.”

The spokesperson said that if the N26 team feels that they want to organise the feedback culture in Germany differently, via a works council, N26 “will of course respect and support this.”

In recent years, Glassdoor approval ratings for N26’s CEO, Stalf, have fallen to 47pc. According to Sifted, the firm has the lowest Glassdoor score of the four major digital banks. An employee speaking to Sifted said that there has been a string of resignations, including the firm’s chief people officer, which has resulted in further concerns from employees.

Oliver Hauser, union secretary at Ver.di, said: “The company tries to be a start-up and a grown-up bank at the same time. This has a negative impact on the working conditions and [leads to] non-functioning structures and inequality among workers.”

