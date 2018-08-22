7 new start-ups begin second NDRC PorterShed accelerator

A new cadre of Galway-based start-ups is set to begin the second NDRC at PorterShed accelerator.

The second NDRC at PorterShed programme is kicking off this week, with seven new start-ups joining the 12-week accelerator.

A partnership between NDRC and Galway City Innovation District (GCID), NDRC at PorterShed is a major part of Enterprise Ireland’s general strategy to create a sustainable start-up ecosystem in Ireland.

As well as an initial cash investment of €30,000 per company, the NDRC team will provide business development advice and mentoring to the teams.

The new NDRC PorterShed start-ups

Metafact

Metafact helps newsrooms and agencies to authenticate stories with the help of data and mapping tools. It traces the origins and supporting references of stories on the web to aid good-quality journalism.

PlanDomino

PlanDomino is a workflow management start-up that specialises in high-value, labour-intensive and time-sensitive operations. It helps pharmaceutical laboratories manage the time and resources of hundreds of daily sample tests.

The BeautyBuddy

Working with brands and retailers in the cosmetics industry, The BeautyBuddy is creating a consumer platform that enables recommendations, instructional videos and other consumer-level features to drive revenue growth.

LunaConnect

In an open banking world, the model is moving towards consumer empowerment. LunaConnect gathers data from consumers and SMEs applying for financial products, aiding institutions to make better financial/credit decisions.

WillVault

WillVault allows solicitors and families to track and trace wills, power of attorney and more on a long-term software-as-a-service business model.

CorribPoint

CorribPoint is an anti-money-laundering solution. It assesses all transactions and uses machine learning to identify ones that are at risk, and escalates for deeper investigation. It is starting with the Credit Union sector.

MyTechTalent

Skilled workers such as data scientists or high-value sales teams need to be supported to balance their skills and challenge in the workplace. MyTechTalent helps high-performance technology teams to measure performance and implement changes early.

Growth and prosperity

NDRC CEO Ben Hurley said: “Through our NDRC at PorterShed partnership with GCID, NDRC’s offering of capital together with focused mentoring and support creates an environment wherein start-ups can prosper and grow.

“The ability to scale is key, with 25pc of our entire portfolio having secured at least €250,000 in follow-on investment.”

Hurley added: “The number of applications for NDRC at PorterShed exceeded that of our first activities here in 2017, underlining the demand and the potential that exists in the west.

“Now, as NDRC recognises and reflects upon a decade of our pre-seed investment activities entailing more than 250 companies throughout the country, we hope to see this current, exciting group of start-ups push on and take their businesses to the next level.”