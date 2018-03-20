10 digital start-ups in the NDRC Dublin spring 2018 cohort to watch

NDRC’s latest cohort is a diverse group of founders from Dublin to Donegal, the UK and Taiwan, with technology spanning blockchain, fashion tech and more.

Start-up accelerator NDRC is to put 10 new digital start-ups through their paces as part of a €650,000 investment.

Over the course of the next 12 weeks, the 10 start-ups – whose product areas range from ticketing to anti-cyberbullying, blockchain and fashion tech – will be made investor-ready.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing how this group of start-ups develops over the coming months’

– BEN HURLEY

“Developing a start-up from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process,” said NDRC CEO Ben Hurley.

“With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to help with that process.

“A good mix of entrepreneurs in this spring programme will lend itself to an interesting dynamic, with international influences from as far afield as Taiwan being sure to add to the experience.”

Having invested in 28 new start-ups during 2017, the number of companies in NDRC’s portfolio has now exceeded 250 in the decade since its foundation.

NDRC’s portfolio of companies includes Tandem HR, SilverCloud Health, NewsWhip, Boxever and Nuritas. Each of these have gone on to secure millions of euro in follow-on investment, and are continuing on their successful paths to growth.

With funds of more than €40m under management to date, NDRC has a mandate from the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to make these investments, ensuring digital entrepreneurship is a vibrant and growing part of the Irish economy, and helping to position the country to compete internationally.

“We’re also delighted to see entrepreneurs emerging from the third-level sector, with DIT’s New Frontiers and the Learning and Innovation Centre in IT Blanchardstown being two such initiatives feeding into our current investment cohort.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how this group of start-ups – with some unique, novel approaches to digital business, including cybersecurity, fintech, ticketing and even reputation management included – develops over the coming months.”

10 digital start-ups in NDRC’s spring 2018 cohort

Genuid

Genuid’s platform provides unique identification (UID) tagging and track-and-trace solutions, allowing customers to bind UIDs to various apps and have visibility over their global supply chains.

Evidential.tech

Evidential.tech bridges the gap between the new and exciting world of blockchain and the demanding requirements of enterprise business systems.

Evopass

Evopass develops mobile-first ticketing software to control how tickets for live events are resold, to reduce ticket touting and fraud.

Depublish

Depublish combines technology with legislation to quickly determine if content is wrongly published, and builds highly targeted products around that core function to limit harm caused by cyberbullying, online defamation and hostile campaigns.

UrbanFox

UrbanFox protects retailers and reduces online payment fraud by analysing fraudulent behaviour.

SparroWatch

SparroWatch is developing low-powered smart camera systems that can be deployed cost-effectively in any location.

SKMMP

SKMMP is a showroom for fashion collections, providing a platform for ambitious luxury and medium-priced fashion brands that want to scale their business dually with wholesale and a ‘see now, buy now’ distribution model.

Cerebreon Technologies

Cerebreon Technologies is a data analytics company, providing insolvency firms with better tools to manage their cases and drive profitability.

Advanced Radio Mapping

Advanced Radio Mapping is Google Analytics for the physical world, using sensor tech and machine learning to help customers track event performance and effectiveness of spend at events. It says it is working with customers to analyse 2m attendees at 25 events in 15 countries in 2018.

InvizBox

InvizBox, a previous Siliconrepublic.com Start-up of the Week, is a world leader in highly configurable yet easy-to-use privacy devices. The company has a range of devices offering hardware VPN protection for home, office and mobile use.