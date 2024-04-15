NDRC wants entrepreneurs to join its one-day bootcamp in Cork

The NDRC’s Start-up Sprint is designed to teach entrepreneurs the skills they need to turn their ideas into reality, while connecting with like-minded individuals.

The National Digital Research Centre (NDRC), the accelerator programme managed by DogPatch Labs, is looking for eager entrepreneurs to join a one-day bootcamp in Cork.

The bootcamp – called the Start-up Sprint – is designed to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality and to connect with others while learning various skills to create and grow a business. The event will take place on 18 May at Cork’s Republic of Work.

The workshops at the Start-up Sprint will cover a range of topics, including crafting a compelling pitch, developing a product and tips for discovering customers. The attendees of the bootcamp will be able to learn from mentors who have gone through the start-up journey.

Andrew Scannell, a previous participant of the bootcamp and the founder of Clinks.ie, said the Start-up Sprint was a “pivotal moment” for his company.

“The insights and connections gained during the event have been instrumental in our steady growth, culminating in the recent expansion of our operations into a new location,” Scannell said. “The support and mentorship provided really has been invaluable.”

The NDRC said this year’s event will include workshops, discussions and keynote presentations to help entrepreneurs refine their concepts and gain practical knowledge to grow their ideas into businesses. It will be led by Andy McManagan, a programme associate at Republic of Work.

“The Start-up Sprint provides vital connections and invaluable insights for entrepreneurs with viable start-up ideas,” McManagan said. “The event fosters inspiration, collaboration and hands-on learning, empowering founders to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship with confidence.”

Entrepreneurs who are interested in attending the one-day bootcamp can submit an application at the event’s website.

The NDRC programme was taken over by Dogpatch Labs in 2020 and has boosted various cohorts of aspiring start-ups since then. For example, in January 2023 seven start-ups received €100,000 in funding and participated in an intensive six-month programme hosted by the NDRC team.

