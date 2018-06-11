First, we take Manhattan: 7 start-ups join Bank of Ireland in Big Apple

Bank of Ireland’s Innovation Lab in New York City has revealed its latest cohort of Irish start-ups ready to take on the world.

Seven lucky Irish start-ups have been selected for a 12-month-long spell at Bank of Ireland’s Innovation Hub in New York City.

The latest cohort includes: CitySwifter, Tandem HR Solutions, Surf Accounts, Aylien, Fund Recs, LoyLap and Madme.

Last year, Bank of Ireland became the first Irish bank to establish a start-up incubator in New York, selecting innovative Irish tech start-ups Deposify, Pulsate, Axonista, BriteBiz, Glofox, LogoGrab and Kong Digital to join Innovation Lab NYC.

The past 12 months has seen significant growth in the US market for these Irish start-ups, with a host of valuable connections made. Combined, the six businesses held 210 new business meetings and secured 54 new business deals with a value of more than €10m.

“At Bank of Ireland, we are focused on fostering entrepreneurship and helping our customers to grow their businesses,” said Carolyn Quinlan, Innovation Lab manager at Bank of Ireland.

“Last year’s cohort is a testament to the reason why we started this programme. They had an extremely successful 12 months in NYC signing substantial deals, making connections and growing their businesses.

“The companies joining us for 2018 are fantastic; we have some really interesting and exciting businesses in the mix that we think will excel in the US. With the help of our dedicated innovation and technology teams, we expect great things to happen for these Irish start-ups over the next 12 months.”

7 Irish start-ups arriving in New York

Tandem HR Solutions

Tandem HR Solutions is a SaaS HR technology company incorporating feedback and a coaching tool for performance management.

Surf Accounts

Surf Accounts offers a cloud accounting software package for small businesses.

CitySwifter

CitySwifter is a business intelligence platform for urban bus networks.

Aylien

Aylien offers artificial intelligence-powered content analysis solutions.

Fund Recs

Fund Recs develops reconciliation software for the funds industry.

LoyLap

LoyLap offers cashless payment solutions to boost customer experience and revenue.

Madme

Madme is a mobile advertising platform that connects mobile operators and brands to customers.