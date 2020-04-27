Nori Health’s chatbot supports inflammatory bowel disease patients

Our Start-up of the Week is Nori Health, a digital therapy programme for patients experiencing chronic bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Based in the Netherlands, Nori Health was founded by Roeland Pater, a CEO who is passionate about digital health. Prior to setting up Nori Health, Pater worked with teams on sleep improvement, skin cancer detection and mental well-being technologies.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com about Nori Health, Pater described it as an eight-week health programme for people living with inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Pater said: “Nori is a conversational chatbot coach that guides people to discover and maintain a healthy lifestyle and mental well-being. This is done through daily chat conversations with Nori across more than 100 evidence-based topics impacting quality of life.”

Nori Health

The platform is being offered through partners such as hospitals, patient foundations and pharmaceutical companies in order to provide free access to patients, according to the founder.

This project is particularly important to him, as he lives with Crohn’s disease, which has given him an insight into the impact of inflammatory bowel disease. He said that many members of the start-up’s team have similar personal experiences that drive them to create this technology.

“The lack of support in-between hospital visits I experienced laid the foundation for Nori Health as a company,” Pater explained.

Pater believes this app can provide a personalised experience at scale. He said that thousands of people can talk to Nori at the same time, “on a deeply personal level”. Using artificial intelligence, the app learns from every conversation to build a personal profile and to provide the most valuable conversation based on current needs.

“The ultimate goal is to close the 30pc gap in quality of life that exists between healthy individuals and chronic disease patients,” Pater added.

At the moment, the start-up wants to offer a vital supports for inflammatory bowel disease patients who are unable to seek help from traditional healthcare services.

Pater said: “With many inflammatory bowel disease patients isolated for weeks to come and those with severe conditions and compromised immune systems advised to undergo shielding or cocooning, the Nori Health programme can offer vital support in the absence of medical care.”

The journey so far

Nori Health’s founder spoke about some of the challenges he has faced since launching the business – most of which come down to balance.

He said: “That starts with balancing personal life and the work that potentially never stops, so you have to stop it yourself. Balancing the team in terms of priority and productivity. And of course, building the business in terms of customers and revenue to reach a point where you have the right to exist as a company.”

Pater said that since January, the product has been offered on the market, following closed trials with patient foundations. The founder said that these trials generated positive outcomes for patients, which has led to Nori Health rolling out in several new countries, as part of partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and hospitals.

“During the Covid-19 situation, we are now able to offer support at home for people facing months of isolation – so we are working hard to get as many patients as possible access to the programme,” Pater added.

Later this year, the firm aims to open its seed round to speed up growth, according to Pater. The founder said that the Netherlands is an excellent place to launch a start-up, with great initiatives from both the government and VCs.

