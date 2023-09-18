Dublin’s Nory wins Irish chapter of KPMG Global Tech Innovator

Founded by Conor Sheridan, Nory has built an AI-powered management software platform aimed at the hospitality industry.

Dublin-based Nory has won the Irish chapter of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator and will now represent Ireland on the global stage of the competition.

Nory was one of eight start-ups from across the island of Ireland that pitched their ideas to a panel of judges recently.

Cilter, Inclusio, SocialVoice and Biologit are all Dublin-based, while Binarii Labs is headquartered in Kildare and Nua Surgical is based in Galway. Ubloquity is from Belfast.

Anna Scally, KPMG’s head of Technology & Media and member of the Global Tech Innovator judging panel, said that the standard of entries to this years’ competition was “excellent”.

“As judges, we had a really difficult job, but ultimately Nory came out on top. We wish Conor the best of luck when he goes to Lisbon in November from everyone at KPMG in Ireland,” she said.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity to meet with investors, get mentoring from top CEOs, meet tech industry peers and be in with a chance to take home the global prize.”

Founded in 2020 by Conor Sheridan, Nory was previously known as Skueeze. The start-up has built an AI-powered restaurant management software platform aimed at the hospitality industry.

Nory is building a suite of software for managing restaurants with artificial intelligence to help automate many tasks and improve the flow of operations.

Managing a restaurant business is a constant juggling act, from supplies and logistics to customer service and managing costs. According to Nory, its automated software can do much of the grunt work to allow managers to focus attention on other key tasks.

Sheridan also launched the Mad Egg restaurants in Dublin and was previously a fund manager at Davy.

“The quality of the competition was immense, which is a testament to the level of innovation happening here at the moment. Our mission is to revolutionise how hospitality businesses are operated around the world,” Sheridan said upon winning the competition.

“These businesses are currently being hit with a huge amount of operating pressures, it’s a tough trading environment. We’ve demonstrated that leveraging AI can be transformational for your bottom line, irrespective if you are operating in New York or Newcastle.”

