NovaUCD AI Accelerator taking applications

The deadline to submit applications to this programme is 21 February.

NovaUCD yesterday (23 January) announced that it is seeking applications from start-ups based in Ireland to participate in its 2025 AI Ecosystem Accelerator Programme.

Now in its second year, the programme, which takes place over the course of six months, aims to assist entrepreneurs who are developing disruptive AI solutions across a variety of fields, such as healthcare, cybersecurity, education and finance. Applications are now open and the deadline is 21 February.

The programme comes as AI, in particular generative AI, develops as an important tool across nearly every industry. In fact, Accenture recently found that the technology could potentially add up to €148bn to Ireland’s annual gross domestic product by 2038.

NovaUCD, the hub of start-up activities at UCD, will deliver the programme starting in April, with support from CeADAR, Ireland’s Centre for AI. The programme will end with a showcase event in October.

CeADAR’s AI experts will aim to provide guidance to participants, alongside experienced commercial mentors. There will also be workshops which will focus on enhancing value proposition, scaling and investor readiness.

In addition, all participants will have access to a co-working space at NovaUCD, with the opportunity to connect with AI entrepreneurs, start-ups, corporates, investors and access to skilled interns.

Michelle Doyle, senior manager of Strategic Innovation Partnerships at NovaUCD, said that the hub is “delighted” to launch the new iteration of the initiative.

“We are now seeking applications from Irish-based start-ups with novel AI-based products or services, with a validated minimum viable product or proof of concept, and seeking investment this year, to join our next programme and be part of our ecosystem of successful entrepreneurs.”

Dr Ricardo Simon Carbajo, the director of innovation and development at CeADAR, added: “The AI Ecosystem Accelerator is one of the key services of CeADAR’s European Digital Innovation Hub programme. Run in partnership with NovaUCD, the programme will provide entrepreneurs who are leveraging the power of AI with the required support, knowledge and network to accelerate their start-ups from ideation to investment stage.”

Two of the 11 start-ups which completed the first-ever programme last year included Customs Window Technologies and Wrksense. Both companies announced funding of €800,000 and €825,000 respectively during the 2024 programme.

Andrew Connolly, the CEO and co-founder of Wrksense, said that he would “strongly recommend” the programme. “Following the completion of the inaugural AI Ecosystem Accelerator Programme, and the insights learnt, we now target a more niche market, targeting companies that align with our overall strategy and product vision,” he said.

The Accelerator is funded through the European Digital Innovation Hubs framework, a Europe-wide initiative with funding of €700m. This funding comes from both the European Commission and the governments of member states.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, through Enterprise Ireland, is also involved in the programme.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.