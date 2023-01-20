Nua Surgical is the only non-US start-up in Texas accelerator

Based in Galway, Nua Surgical is on a mission to make C-sections – one of the world’s most common surgeries – safer and easier.

Irish start-up Nua Surgical has emerged as the only non-US company to be selected for a prestigious health-tech accelerator in Texas.

The Texas Medical Center Innovation (TMCi) announced the names of eight start-ups this week that have been selected for the 15th cohort of its HealthTech accelerator in spring 2023.

The six-month programme supports digital health and medical device start-ups by bringing them together at the TMC Innovation Factory in Houston every year and connecting them with experts from different markets.

This helps the start-ups with clinical collaborations, increased fundraising opportunities and builds new relationships with TMCi’s network of institutions.

Participants hail from a range of sectors, including maternal medicine, mental health, diagnostics, patient experience and even artificial intelligence.

“Uniting talented professionals from across the globe provides a unique opportunity for innovation, creativity, and development in diverse areas of expertise,” said Devin Dunn, head of the HealthTech accelerator at TMCi.

“Our tailored program maximises participants’ experiences while determining the best match between these companies and Texas Medical Center’s network.”

Based in Galway, Nua Surgical is a medtech start-up whose surgical solutions aim to make C-sections – one of the world’s most common surgeries – safer and easier.

The company, recently featured in SiliconRepublic.com’s list of start-ups to watch out for this year, has built a SteriCision device, which was developed following CEO Barry McCann’s immersion with obstetrics and gynaecology teams through the BioInnovate programme.

The SteriCision C-section retractor has been designed so that obstetricians and their assistants can gain hands-free unobstructed access to the uterus during surgery, replacing “old inadequate tools or extra assistants,” McCann told SiliconRepublic.com last year.

McCann, who is currently in Houston, said that being part of the latest TMCi accelerator is a “huge opportunity” for the start-up because TMC is one of the world’s largest medical centres with more 10m patient interactions each year.

