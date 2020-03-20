NuaHealth launches online consultation service for GPs

With NuaHealth’s new platform, GPs can provide patients with virtual consultations through their smartphones, tablets and computers to avoid risks associated with physical contact during the Covid-19 crisis.

Irish start-up NuaHealth has launched a service that could help minimise trips to general practitioners’ (GPs) offices as Irish people are told to stay at home to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

NuaHealth’s platform enables doctors around the country to provide their patients with virtual consultations through their smartphones, tablets and computers. According to the company’s CEO Oisín Kim, NuaHealth could protect GPs and patients as the risk of spreading Covid-19 increases.

Kim said that the Irish health service is facing challenges that were unthinkable a few months ago, and that things are set to get worse, with the Government predicting 15,000 cases of Covid-19 by the end of March.

Kim said: “Everyone is coming together to help slow the spread of Covid-19. The agility shown by both Apple and Google in fast-tracking the app through the app store’s review process with help from local Apple and Google people was astounding.”

Facilitating a change

Dr Nick Flynn of MyCorkGP.ie said: “The Covid-19 crisis has seen my practice change beyond recognition in the last 10 days. Central to facilitating that change has been the addition of a video consultation solution from NuaHealth. User friendly, secure and provided at cost price, it has proven popular with our GPs but more importantly with our patients.”

Already, more than 360 Irish clinicians have signed up to use the service. The service has been brought to app stores in Ireland after consultation with the HSE and the Department of Health.

Prof Martin Curley, HSE digital transformation director, said: “We are pleased to partner with NuaHealth to produce a HSE branded video consultation tool for GPs and other healthcare providers in a matter of days.

“Their agility and the willingness to offer the service at cost price is a great exemplar of how the digital health ecosystem in Ireland is responding to the Covid-19 crisis.”

NuaHealth is the sister company of Webdoctor, which already supports more than 750,000 patients throughout Europe. The platform using a comprehensive suite of modular technologies including secure video, secure in-app messaging, clinical screening questionnaires, clinical decision support and laboratory and device integrations.

Webdoctor was founded by Kim, Howard Kim, Martin Commins, Dr Sylvester Mooney, Krzysztof Adamski and Gerard Kelly in 2013 and has been delivering telemedicine software and services for more than six years.