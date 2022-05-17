Irish biotech Nuritas to set up US HQ as CEO relocates to Connecticut

Following the company’s $45m Series B raise last year, Dr Nora Khaldi will lead the expansion of Nuritas from the US.

Dublin-based biotech company Nuritas is establishing a new North American headquarters in Connecticut, near Yale University.

The company’s founder and CEO, Dr Nora Khaldi, will relocate to the US to oversee Nuritas’s growth there. The strategic expansion follows the company’s $45m Series B raise at the end of last year, which was led by Chicago-based VC firm Cleveland Avenue.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our US team with the kind of commercial and scientific talent and resources available in Connecticut and nearby Boston and New York,” said Khaldi.

Nuritas has developed a proprietary platform that targets, predicts and unlocks bioactive peptide ingredients. These peptides can be used to improve health, however they are difficult to locate. Its platform uses AI to discover peptides in plants and natural food sources.

These peptides are validated in the lab and clinically tested, then scaled and patented before Nuritas takes them to market. The company’s branded molecules can be integrated into consumer products for topical or oral use.

Nuritas has worked with pharma and food companies including Nestlé, Mars, Sumitomo Corporation and Pharmavite.

“From our inception, Nuritas has been well known for our stellar team of biologists, chemists, AI engineers and data scientists, who are responsible for discovering nearly 6m peptides, collaborating with some of the largest food and science companies in the world and helping to launch three proprietary ingredients directly to consumers,” Khaldi said.

Nuritas will be hiring for leadership positions in the coming months for the new US office, in areas such as business development, marketing, regulatory and science.

It is also working with business support organisations AdvanceCT and Yale Ventures to grow its business network across North America.

