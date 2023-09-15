Cork’s Ohme strikes EV smart charger deal with Polestar

Polestar and Ohme claim that drivers could save up to 67pc in charging fees, thanks to Ohme’s smart chargers that take advantage of off-peak tariffs.

Cork smart-charging company Ohme has partnered with Swedish car brand Polestar to be its recommended home charger in Ireland.

This collaboration means Polestar will recommend Ohme chargers for all its sales in Ireland. Ohme claims its dynamic smart chargers are able to automatically adjust their charging for drivers, in order to take advantage of low-price charging times with off-peak tariffs.

The two companies claim the Ohme smart charger could give drivers a 67pc saving compared to a standard tariff, when analysing a Polestar 2 Long range Single motor with a 78kWh battery with an Ohme charger, on an off-peak electricity tariff. In total, the companies claim would cost just €216.60 for 10,000km of driving over a year, compare to a standard tariff cost of €700.15, based on current average electricity costs in Ireland.

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK and Ireland, said Ohme’s approach towards customer service and professionalism “align with Polestar’s core values and culture”.

“This collaboration means that we are now able to provide customers with a significant cost saving and a whole EV offering – both a Polestar performance electric vehicle and a charging solution to match,” Goodman said.

Ohme has been having a successful journey in the EV smart-charging market. Last year, the company was chosen as the official charging partner for the Volkswagen Group in the UK.

“Our new collaboration with Polestar underlines Ohme’s position as one of Ireland’s fastest growing dynamic EV charging companies,” said Ohme CEO David Watson. “Polestar has revolutionised the introduction of EVs in terms of launching an entirely new luxury brand.

“With Ohme’s technology giving drivers the control to get more from their EVs, Ohme and Polestar are a natural partnership.”

There has been a push in the EV charging market in Ireland recently. Earlier this year, EV charging platform Monta became the exclusive software partner for Smartzone, to support the Irish company’s growing EV charging infrastructure. Smartzone plans to install 25,000 EV chargers by 2025, which will all be supported by the Monta platform.

