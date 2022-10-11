Irishman Oisin Hanrahan steps down as CEO of US company Angi

Hanrahan was CEO and co-founder of home-help app Handy, which was acquired by Angi four years ago.

Oisin Hanrahan has stepped down as CEO of Angi after taking the helm at the home services company early last year.

The Irishman previously co-founded and led Handy, a home-help app that was acquired by Angi in 2018.

Angi pitches itself as “a home for everything home”. With a network of more than 200,000 professionals, the US company offers customers home services ranging from repairs and renovations to products and financing.

It announced yesterday (10 October) that Hanrahan has stepped down.

“Booking and paying for home services online was unheard of 11 years ago. Now, that happens over a million times a year through Angi,” Hanrahan said.

“I am proud of the transformational change we have made to the home improvement industry during my 11 years at Angi and Handy. And I am deeply proud of the team that brought them to life.”

The Irish entrepreneur has been replaced by Angi chair Joey Levin, who is also the CEO of IAC. New York-based holding company IAC owns brands across the world, including Angi.

Levin, who will perform the role of CEO for both Angi and IAC, said that the home services company is in a “strong position” as Hanrahan announces his departure.

“We have established a unified Angi product and brand and have invested deeply in our platform and technology to offer the most complete solution for homeowners available online. Angi is the place to get jobs done,” Levin said.

“I thank Oisin for his leadership and significant contributions to building Angi’s comprehensive product suite and industry-leading customer experience.”

Hanrahan is originally from Dublin. He founded Handy, initially called Handybook, in New York in 2012 along with Umang Dua, Ignacio Leonhardt and Weina Scott.

The start-up was later acquired by Angi and Hanrahan went on to become the company’s chief product officer. This is a role he held until last year when he took on the position of CEO.

Oisin Hanrahan speaks at TechCrunch Disrupt NY in 2017. Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch (CC BY 2.0)