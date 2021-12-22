OnlyFans founder replaced by marketing head as chief exec

After an up-and-down year for OnlyFans, Amrapali Gan said she wants to make it the ‘safest social media platform in the world’.

Subscription social platform OnlyFans has announced that Amrapali Gan is taking over as chief executive of the company, effectively immediately.

She will replace founder Tim Stokely, who has led the company for the past five years and is now stepping down to “pursue new endeavours”. OnlyFans said he will continue as an adviser during the leadership transition.

Gan was previously chief marketing and communications officer for OnlyFans and has been with the company since 2020. Before that, she held communications roles at Quest Nutrition and Red Bull Media House.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,” said Stokely. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social platform where fans pay for content from creators. It has become best known for user-generated pornography and sexual content.

It now has 180m registered users and more than 2m creators worldwide following a pandemic-driven boom. The London-based company said it has paid out more than $5bn to creators since the platform launched.

But OnlyFans made headlines earlier this year when it revealed plans to ban the posting of “sexually explicit content” in a bid to “comply with the requests” of financial partners. Stokely said in an interview at the time that banks “cite reputational risk and refuse our business”.

The plan was suspended days later, however, with the company saying it had assurances from banking partners “that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators”. It was a move that was welcomed by the sex worker community on the platform.

Gan said she is “proud” to take on the CEO role and will work closely with OnlyFans’ creators to “help them maximise control over, and monetise, their content”.

“I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our creators and fans. By blending state-of-the-art technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world.”

