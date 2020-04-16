Output Sports is using its tech to help athletes train remotely

Irish sports technology Output Sports has been helping athletes to train remotely and continually assess their progress with its wearable device, Capture.

On Thursday (16 April), Irish sports technology start-up Output Sports highlighted the ways in which athletes and coaches have been using the firm’s platform to help them optimise their remote training programmes.

Based at UCD, Output Sports is a spin-out of NovaUCD. The start-up has developed an end-to-end solution that can test multiple aspects of athletic performance while tracking training programmes with a single wearable sensor.

Well-known Irish athletes have been using the company’s Output/Capture wearable during home workouts. This technology uses advanced signal processing and machine learning techniques to remotely test certain aspects of athletic performance, while tracking training through its companion app.

Ireland’s athletic community

Among those using the system are Paralympic swimmer Nicole Turner, who is using the app to provide testing and tracking data to her strength and conditioning coach Niamh Buffini. The platform is also being used by Irish rugby players Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney.

Dr Martin O’Reilly, CEO of Output Sports said: “Currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the athletic community the world over has had to adapt to the requirements of social-distancing, home workouts and working from home. We are glad that our Output/Capture technology can help them in this time of unprecedented change.”

Turner’s coach, Buffini, who is CEO of Buff Performance, said: “With the Output Sports system, I can now track movement and robustness with a lot more attention to detail because the system allows for the athlete, such as Nicole, to do it themselves.

“The beauty of the Output Sports system is that the speed at which you receive the results from the athlete is like no other. You can go back and compare the previous test scores on a timeline graph that the system automatically creates for you. Another unique quality is that it allows you to track things such as mobility and power.”

Maintaining a sense of routine

Buffini added: “It has also eliminated the need to formally set big testing events, which can be stressful for some athletes.”

The Buff Performance CEO said that the continuous nature of assessment “works well” for athletes while they train remotely.

Byrne, who players rugby for Leinster and is an angel investor in Output Sports, said: “I am currently sharing a house with Dave Kearney, and using Output/Capture in conjunction with the plans sent out by Leinster Rugby means we haven’t deviated too far from our usual daily routine.

“In addition to our standard daily monitoring, I’ve also been able to track a few areas specific to me such as my ankle mobility, jump height and measure the range of motion on each rep of my calf raises with the Output Sports sensor unit.”

With many amateur and professional athletes stuck at home, the start-up has now launched a competition to let athletes compare their results in the same or different sports, across six different fitness tests relating to strength, power and flexibility.

Dr Darragh Whelan, CSO of the start-up, said: “We already have had a fantastic response to our Output Combine competition with entrants from Ireland, across Europe and the US and the competition is open until at least the middle of next month.

“We have two full-year memberships up for grabs for Output/Capture, with unlimited athlete profiles, for the best all-round athlete and the best video content submitted.”