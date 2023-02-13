Irish-founded Overhaul acquires US supply chain security company

The deal doubles Overhaul’s headcount by adding more than 350 employees who work for SensiGuard.

Irish-founded supply chain software company Overhaul has acquired cargo theft monitoring platform SensiGuard.

Founded by Barry Conlon and David Broe in 2016, Overhaul is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has its European HQ in Dundalk.

The company has developed a software platform that gives organisations better visibility over the security of their supply chains. Some big names in Overhaul’s list of clients include Microsoft, Dyson and Bristol Myers Squibb, among other Fortune 100 companies.

Conlon, who is also the chief executive of Overhaul, called the latest acquisition “transformative”, expanding the company’s global footprint and bringing a wealth of experience as well as new international clients.

“With this acquisition, we’re not only the largest supply chain security provider, but the most comprehensive providing needed resilience with immediate corrective action,” he said.

“Our platform spans visibility, risk, compliance and insurance and is well positioned to help our customers safeguard their cargo and discover efficiencies and opportunities on a global scale.”

The acquisition of SensiGuard also extends Overhaul’s global footprint to offices in Brazil, Mexico and the Czech Republic. It also adds to its clients list some big names in tech, pharma and other logistics service providers.

Mark Serafine, managing director of SensiGuard, described the acquisition as “a win for our customers and our employees”.

“Our customers and high value shippers will now have access to a more comprehensive set of services across cargo security,” he said.

“We’re seeing increased demand amidst serious integrity concerns, and we now have the largest team of world-class supply chain security experts addressing these challenges.”

According to a Business Post report, SensiGuard is a business that was sold by Conlon and Broe more than a decade ago. It marks the first acquisition since Overhaul was founded in 2016.

