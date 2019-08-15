Earlier this year, the company acquired Amsterdam-based holiday rental company Leisure for $415m.

Indian hotel booking start-up Oyo announced plans to invest €300m in its vacation home rental business, focusing on expanding operations in the European market.

The start-up has previously been referred to as the ‘Indian Airbnb’, although when it launched, it worked primarily with hotels.

At the end of 2017, the company launched Oyo Home, which is a marketplace for short-term managed rentals, which operates similarly to Airbnb.

Earlier this year, Airbnb confirmed it had a stake in Oyo for an undisclosed figure, but is estimated to be between $150m and $200m.

Oyo, which is backed by SoftBank, could eventually become a significant competitor to Airbnb in Europe if the company’s latest investment pays off.

The company claims to be the world’s third-biggest and fastest-growing hotel chain, with 23,000 hotels and 125,000 holiday homes on its platform, as well as more than 850,000 rooms across 80 cities.

Europe

The investment will go towards “strengthening the relationship with homeowners and enabling them with the resources required to deliver chic hospitality services”, the company said.

Earlier this year, the company acquired Amsterdam-based holiday rental company Leisure (styled as @Leisure) for $415m, before renaming it Oyo Vacation Homes.

In a statement, Tobias Wann, CEO of Oyo Vacation Homes said: “We are focusing on enhancing our customer proposition to not just families but new age millennials and young executives, travelling for business or leisure, including consumers from newer geographies who travel to Europe from across the world including US, Asia, China and the Middle East.”

Wann also said: “With a goal of becoming the largest vacation rentals business in Europe, Oyo Vacation Homes will continue to make significant investments in resourcing and manpower towards growing its existing footprint in the market.”

Chief strategy officer at Oyo, Maninder Gulati, said: “Globally, vacation rentals represent a massive multi-billion euro opportunity, the largest of which is Europe.”