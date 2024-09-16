Pablosec: Using advanced tech for cybersecurity solutions

Founded this year, Pablo Jose Treviño Llorens’ start-up has ambitious plans to shake up the cybersecurity solutions and consulting scene.

Pablo Jose Treviño Llorens has an extensive cybersecurity background, having worked at a number of companies in roles such as cybersecurity analyst and consultant, and deploying cyber solutions in both IT and OT (operational technology) environments.

Llorens began his career in Spain before moving to Ireland, where he has spent the last few years working at companies such as Integrity360 and HCS, where he specialised in designing security measures for various infrastructure.

Equipped with this experience and a list of industry connections, Llorens decided to establish Pablosec – a cybersecurity firm that targets the IT and OT markets.

Founded this year, Start-up of the Week Pablosec is ditching “manual configurations” by developing security solutions using AI, machine learning and network programming, which Llorens says will “enhance efficiency, cost-effectiveness and overall security posture” in the IT and OT sectors.

“We focus on using advanced technologies to improve cybersecurity,” explains Llorens, who holds the position of director and main consultant at the start-up.

“We automate manual and routine processes with AI/ML and network programming languages like YAML. This allows us, for example, to do the configuration of a firewall cluster in hours instead of days, letting us focus on more complex and creative tasks and improve our internal knowledge.”

The current progress

Along with developing cybersecurity solutions with advanced tech, Llorens says that Pablosec is utilising a cybersecurity-specific ‘Consulting 2.0’ model, which is a digital consulting method that leverages technology and data analytics.

“The ultimate goal of Pablosec is to become a premier Consulting 2.0 firm, distinguished by its technical management excellence and a supportive, comfortable environment for professionals,” he says.

So, how are things going for this new start-up?

While Pablosec is facing challenges described as “typical for new companies”, Llorens is positive about the start-up’s progress. So far, the company has four dedicated team members and is anticipating further expansion soon.

Llorens says that because the start-up is still in its early stages, breaking into the cybersecurity market has been a challenge, though he’s confident about the future.

“Many clients require several years of existence and substantial annual invoicing to consider us as suppliers. This limits our growth, but we are gradually overcoming these barriers,” he says. “By the end of our first year, we expect to have several customers from different countries, indicating our expanding reach and increasing market credibility.”

On the tech side of things, he says the team had to overcome numerous “technical obstacles”.

“We faced issues related to scalability, integration with existing systems and ensuring our solutions remained ahead of emerging threats,” he explains. “Our team tackled these by staying updated with the latest technological advancements, continuous R&D and adopting an agile development approach.”

The search for funding

Another challenge that Pablosec is dealing with is the financial limitations of building a new company.

“In the early stages, we faced difficulties in convincing investors of our potential,” he says. “We overcame this by refining our business plan, demonstrating traction through pilot projects and presenting a clear path to profitability.

“Effective financial management also played a crucial role in ensuring that we made the most of our resources.”

Llorens says that with limited resources, tech development speed is affected, but the start-up is making “steady progress” and is adapting its approach accordingly and carefully to ensure that solutions are “robust and reliable”.

On the subject of funding, he confirms that the start-up is actively seeking investment.

“Our goal is to find strategic investors who share our vision and can provide not only financial support but also valuable industry insights and connections to help us achieve long-term success.”

And as a new entrant to Ireland’s start-up scene, which he describes as “vibrant and full of potential”, Llorens has no shortage of excitement.

“The region boasts a diverse pool of talent, especially in technology and cybersecurity, which has been crucial for building a robust team,” he says. “Access to capital is improving, with more investors showing interest in innovative start-ups.

“Overall, it’s an exciting time to be part of this dynamic ecosystem.”

