PacSana raises €1m to expand home-care tech business in the US

Investment was led by serial seed investor Frank Dolphin and Howard Roberts of Arkphire (now Presidio).

Irish virtual home-care technology company PacSana has raised €1m in funding to accelerate its growth in the US.

Founded four years ago in Dublin, PacSana focuses on supporting families and carers with technology to help prolong independent living for older or vulnerable people.

The start-up uses its own wearable technology to gather high value data such as exercise, gait, falls and location in the home to build a picture of care needs and inform on emerging and urgent issues.

“PacSana is a fantastic vehicle for gathering high value data. PacSana has already proven it can improve outcomes for individuals in care, but I see a huge value downstream to make a big impact improving insurer care models,” said lead investor Eoghan Quigley.

Quigley, a serial seed investor, led investment in PacSana along with Richard Hayes, both of whom have had several successful exits, including Cork-based fintech Global Shares and Dublin-based chipmaker Decawave.

The start-up has previously raised significant funding from several angel investors, including Frank Dolphin, former CEO of RelateCare and Howard Roberts, formerly of Arkphire (now Presidio).

In February 2021, PacSana raised €650,000 to expand its business growth in the US. It has offices in both Dublin and Boston.

CEO Feargal Duignan said that a shortage of staff is the “number one issue we see for our customers” in senior living and home care services.

“The ‘crisis in care’ has forced everyone to rethink the old models of care. PacSana is innovating into that space, and we are seeing a massive uplift in demand for our service,” he said.

“We are working closely with key partners to add further insights and deeper value and we look forward to sharing more on that later in the year.”

PacSana was one of 15 winners of Health Innovations 2020, an annual call from Health Innovation Hub Ireland focused on innovative companies that could significantly impact healthcare in Ireland.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.