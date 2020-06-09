Applications open for the Patch summer accelerator for teens

With mentorship from the leaders of Pointy and Intercom, the Patch summer accelerator aims to root out talented teenagers and prepare them for careers as entrepreneurs, scientists or engineers.

Applications are now open for Patch, an accelerator geared towards 16- to 19-year-olds. Patch was set up by 20-year-old Tom McCarthy, who built a nuclear reactor in his back garden before he had even completed the Junior Certificate.

The accelerator will be mentored by Des Traynor, co-founder of Intercom, and Mark Cummins, co-founder of Pointy, which was recently acquired by Google. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s accelerator will take place remotely.

The aim of the Patch programme is to attract talented young people who have the potential to be Ireland’s next crop of founders and entrepreneurs. Some previous participants have won accolades such as the top prize at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

Patch

The summer accelerator wants to root out and prepare future entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers who have the potential to create globally impactful companies, technology or research.

This marks the second year that the accelerator will be held, and while it is focused towards teenagers and college students aged 16 to 19, it also makes “rare exceptions” for older and younger applicants.

At last year’s accelerator, teams worked on start-ups including Wunder Engine, which is a business producing 3D prints of a customer’s own Minecraft creations, as well as Cropsafe, a start-up using machine learning and satellite imaging to monitor crop health for farmers.

In a statement, the organisers of Patch said that it is looking for teenagers who are inspired by the examples of Patrick and John Collison, Marie Curie and Elon Musk.

“We encourage applications from students with interests in any aspects of STEM or entrepreneurship,” the statement read. “Last year’s candidates had varied backgrounds, including experience in quantum computing, web development and biochemistry.”

What happens during the accelerator

Over the course of six weeks, participating teams will work on their own ambitious projects and learn about start-ups from accomplished entrepreneurs. The speakers on the programme have built businesses worth more than €2bn and employ thousands of people.

Participants will develop their own start-up skills and knowledge through practical workshops delivered by domain experts. McCarthy, who is now studying physics at Trinity College Dublin, is running Patch with support from Dublin’s Dogpatch Labs.

The programme aims to brigde the gap between initiatives such as BTYSTE and CoderDojo, as well as third-level incubators such as Launchbox in Trinity College Dublin or Blackstone Launchpad at University College Cork (UCC).

This year’s accelerator will begin on 8 July and will finish on 19 August. Applications are open here until Sunday 14 June.