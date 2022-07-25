Irish tech recruiter Phoenix nets €1m to scale internationally

Phoenix offers tech-enabled recruitment services for clients in technology, fintech, financial services and more.

Limerick-headquartered specialist recruitment company Phoenix has raised €1m for its international expansion plans.

Founded in 2018, Phoenix offers recruitment services to companies within the tech, fintech, financial services and professional services industries.

The company has offices in Limerick, Dublin and London. It is now planning to grow its business in the UK and Ireland, while scaling into the US market.

With the fresh funding, it will open its first office in the US this year and grow its London operation substantially over the coming months.

Phoenix was founded to address weaknesses in the traditional hiring process, offering tech-enabled recruitment services for scaling companies. It caters to Irish companies looking to expand into the US, but also in the UK and across Europe.

Ed Rossiter, co-CEO and founder, said Phoenix’s expansion ambitions have “matched” those of its clients.

“We have scaled continuously through the pandemic, and are looking forward to carrying on with this growth, both nationally and internationally,” he added.

Phoenix currently employs 40 people. It is looking to recruit an additional 20 people by the end of this year, with a further 60 to be added by the end of 2023. It aims to have 250 staff on its books by 2025.

Jobs will be located in Dublin, Limerick, New York and London, and can also be hybrid. Roles will be for recruitment professionals across tech, financial services and professional services.

The company has also put together a board of advisers, including Philip Gardiner, director at Foresight, and Giles Daubeney, ex-global deputy CEO of recruitment brand Robert Walters.

“I am thrilled to be joining Phoenix at such an exciting time for their business, having built up a wealth of experience scaling Robert Walters from a single location business into a global PLC with 57 offices globally in 31 countries and 4,000 employees,” said Daubeney.

He added that he believes Phoenix “can achieve similar success over the coming years”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.