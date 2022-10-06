Irish app PicRam secures €500,000 to snap into the event scene

The app lets users share event photos and videos in personalised albums. It plans to release new features in the coming months.

Irish start-up PicRam has secured seed investment of €500,000 to develop its photo and video sharing app.

The iOS and Android app lets users create a personalised event album which can be shared with friends, family and other guests. This enables people to share photos and videos from events such as weddings, concerts, sporting events and family holidays.

PicRam also has a social media element, as it lets users follow celebrities and friends to see updates from events they are interested in.

The app was founded by Johnpaul Manning and Kevin Mahon and launched in March 2021. Since then, it has gained more than 40,000 users in eight countries, who have shared posts from 7,000 events.

Manning said the seed investment will help PicRam spread to a wider audience. The start-up also plans to grow its team and has a “strong pipeline” of new features planned for release in the coming months.

“Some of the new features we are working on include the ability to print photos, create albums and print your photos onto custom clothing, improved image and video quality and faster upload and downloading times,” Manning said.

Manning said the primary revenue stream for the free app will be from selling prints of photos, allowing users to create albums and offering business accounts for promotions.

“We are also exploring partnerships with major event venues so that we can sell tickets directly through our app,” he added.

Along with the investment, PicRam announced that Yvonne O’Toole has joined the team as its new business manager. O’Toole has more than 16 years’ experience in the wedding industry and will be responsible for PicRam’s growth strategy.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at PicRam during this exciting period of growth,” O’Toole said. “The app is unique in its offering, and I’m looking forward to working with our customers to capture all their special moments.”

