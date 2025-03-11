Positive Carbon tackles food waste in Germany with new partnership

The start-up’s AI-powered sensors are now in use at a German rehabilitation centre.

Positive Carbon, a tech start-up tackling food waste, has partnered with Transgourmet, one of Germany’s largest food service providers.

As a result of the partnership, the start-up’s artificial intelligence (AI) sensors are now in use at a rehabilitation centre in Germany, allowing the centre to measure, analyse and reduce food waste, improving their profit margins and environmental footprint. The collaboration follows the start-up’s expansion into the UK last year.

According to Positive Carbon, this partnership comes at a time when tackling food waste is increasingly recognised as critical to fighting climate change.

2020 data shows that 11m tonnes of food waste is generated annually in Germany. Moreover, the country’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture noted that a majority of this waste occurs at a consumer level.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Transgourmet,” said Mark Kirwan, the CEO of Positive Carbon.

“This partnership isn’t just about technology – it’s about empowering chefs and kitchen staff to make smarter and more efficient decisions about food. It’s about creating a more sustainable future for the food service industry in Germany.”

Last month, the start-up demonstrated its technology at Transgourmet’s trade fair in Berlin.

Positive Carbon is also intent on expanding its reach around Germany and the wider European market. In 2023, it secured €2.3m in seed funding to expand its offerings to the EU and UK markets.

Founded by Aisling and Mark Kirwan, Positive Carbon helps commercial kitchens tackle the growing incidence of food waste with AI and lidar technologies, hoping to bring down costs and increase sustainability. The start-up already provides its services to the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Sligo, Shannon College of Hotel Management and Dalata Hotel Group, among others.

Last year, Positive Carbon made it to the final four at Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-up Founder of the Year, competing amongst 67 highly innovative companies which took part in that year’s Founders Forum.

