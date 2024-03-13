12 high-growth start-ups begin their Prep4Seed journey

This year’s 12-week programme features Irish start-ups from a variety of sectors including industrial, life sciences, fintech, food and ICT.

Another batch of high-growth start-ups have been selected for the third Prep4Seed programme, to gain the skills needed to attract investors.

The Prep4Seed programme is facilitated by Enterprise Ireland and the four Irish Business Innovation Centres (BICs). It is a 12-week course that is designed to prepare start-ups for seed investment and pitching to investors.

The programme includes five masterclasses run by the Irish BICs and six one-to-one meetings with experienced BIC consultants. These meetings aim to ensure that content from the masterclasses is applied in a relevant way to each company.

The latest batch of 12 Irish start-ups were selected from a variety of sectors including industrial, life sciences, fintech, food and ICT. Enterprise Ireland divisional manager Leo McAdams said start-ups are drivers of innovation and that the organisation is “committed to helping founders start and scale their business internationally”.

“The Prep4Seed programme, delivered in collaboration with the four BICs, is an effective platform from which to launch and nurture our future enterprise leaders and their businesses,” McAdams said.

“I am pleased to see the wide regional spread of companies across a range sectors engaging in this programme and we look forward to supporting these high-growth start-ups on their investment journey.”

The 12-week programme culminates with an ‘investor pitch day’ in May, where all the start-ups will pitch to investors and VCs at Enterprise Ireland’s headquarters in Dublin.

The participating companies for the latest Prep4Seed programme are Addaptiv IT, Agri Data Analytics, Arivu Labs Limited, BioEnz Technologies, EudaOrg, Inflverse, Omuu Pet, One Bill, Scopey, Smile Genius Dental, Tarracor Robotics and Wavescope.

Last year saw Irish autotech start-up Hibra Design win the One to Watch prize at this investor event. Skippio, a fan experience management app and a previous Start-up of the Week, received the Best Pitch award at the event.

