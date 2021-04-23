Productboard plans Dublin office after raising $72m

The product management start-up plans to hire more than 100 people across its different bases this year.

Productboard is looking to expand its global presence on the back of a $72m funding round, with plans to open a new office in Dublin.

The product management software start-up also plans to hire more than 100 new employees in 2021, after more than doubling its team in the last 12 months.

The company did not reveal how many of those roles could be located at its new Dublin base, but it is currently hiring for a number of account executive positions in Ireland.

Productboard was founded in Prague in 2014 by Hubert Palan and Daniel Hejl. It now has offices in San Francisco, Prague and Vancouver, as well as remote teams across Europe, with more than 230 employees in total.

The start-up develops a digital platform for product teams, and has more than 4,000 customers including Microsoft, Zoom, Disney, Zendesk and UiPath.

Productboard announced this week that it raised $72m in Series C funding, led by Tiger Global Management. It also received backing from existing investors, including Silicon Valley heavyweights Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, Index Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners.

“The rapid adoption of Productboard is based on the reality that the companies who understand their customers the most deeply and move quickly to build the best products are the ones who will capture the greatest market share,” said Palan, who is co-founder and CEO of Productboard.

“[This] investment allows us to expand our support for complex enterprises and help even more customers deliver the right products to market the first time.”

As well as opening a Dublin office, Productboard said it would use the fresh capital to grow its Vancouver team and to enhance the functionality of its platform.

Lead backer Tiger Global Management is a major tech investor that counts Stripe and Dublin company Flipdish among its bets. The firm recently closed a giant $6.7bn venture fund as it continues to pump money into large start-up rounds.

“Digital product management is a critical function of any modern business, and Productboard has demonstrated the immense value product teams gain by streamlining their product operations,” said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global.